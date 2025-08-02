Don't throw your old toothbrushes in the bin this summer – it’s the secret weapon to making your garden furniture glow

Garden experts are urging households not to throw out their old toothbrushes this summer, as they can clean more than just your teeth!

The best garden furniture will only stay looking its best if you put in the effort to keep it clean and well-maintained. And if you were wondering what to do with an old toothbrush , experts say these are the best bristles for cleaning your garden furniture.

So, if your garden furniture is due a scrub up, don’t be tempted to reach for your pressure washer, instead, opt for something more gentle like an old toothbrush.

Why should you use a toothbrush to clean garden furniture?

A toothbrush is a great choice for the job as it will get into the nooks and crannies of your furniture with ease and without causing any damage.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

‘It can be difficult to sufficiently clean these hard-to-reach areas using a soft cloth or sponge, so a toothbrush offers a gentle but effective alternative,’ explains Lee Trethewey, garden furniture expert at Sustainable Furniture .

‘It’s important to regularly clean garden furniture as it can gather dirt, grime and mould that can result in permanent damage when left untreated for long periods. However, be sure not to use a toothbrush with hard bristles as this may scratch or damage the surface of your garden furniture.’

To clean your garden furniture with a toothbrush, you’ll need white vinegar (such as this rhubarb scented vinegar for £8.95 at Amazon) and water to remove stubborn dirt. Or, water mixed with dish soap (such as this eco-friendly Miniml dish soap for £15.50 for 5L at Amazon) can help with an initial wipe.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

‘With wooden furniture, it’s recommended to use a soft cloth or sponge and water mixed with a mild soap to wipe dirt off the surfaces,’ says Bradley Spencer of garden furniture specialists Royal Finesse .

‘A soft-bristle toothbrush can be used to remove dirt and loose debris from crevices and hard-to-reach spots, taking care not to damage the wood by scrubbing too hard.’

While you may need to use a soft cloth or large soft-bristle brush ( you can get one for £6.99 on Amazon), as Lee explains, a toothbrush is best for those hard-to-reach areas.

‘A toothbrush is definitely an effective method for cleaning small crevices or tough stains on garden furniture. A soft-bristle brush is typically better for general cleaning, but a toothbrush works best for intricate areas,’ he says.

If you're toothbrush is looking a little tired, don't worry about binning it. Your garden furniture will thank you for it.