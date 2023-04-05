The best tech for the big spring clean

It’s spring cleaning season, and we’re all mentally preparing ourselves for the big job ahead.

Here at Ideal Home, we always recommend putting together a plan of action with these big spring cleans, and part of that is doing an inventory check. Do you have everything you need to get the job done efficiently?

One thing that will help you with this is checking out the latest tech on the market. And when we think of home tech, John Lewis stands out. From heavy-duty carpet cleaners to stylish air purifiers, John Lewis has you covered in more ways than one, with all electrical products coming with a 2-year minimum guarantee, and free next-day home delivery when spending over £50. You can also click & collect for free (over £30) at Waitrose and John Lewis stores and hundreds of other locations.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Here we take a look at some of the standout pieces in its home tech range. These are our spring clean heroes that will make sure your seasonal tidy-up is a job well done.

(opens in new tab) Vax Platinum Smartwash Carpet Cleaner | £299.99 at John Lewis (opens in new tab) Getting carpets looking as good as new again is no easy feat. That’s where the Vax Platinum Smartwash Carpet Cleaner comes in. It kills over 99% of bacteria and features motion sense technology which smartly shifts from washing as you push forwards to drying as you pull backward. Your carpets won’t know what’s hit them.

(opens in new tab) Shark Stratos IZ420UKT | £549.99 at John Lewis (opens in new tab) We’re Shark fans at Ideal Home, and the IZ420UKT proves why. It comes with all the latest gadgetry you’d expect from a high-spec vacuum cleaner – cordless, long running time, anti-odour and hair wrap – along with some nifty additions, like Clean Sense IQ, which picks up on the dirt you can’t see and auto-adjusts the cleaning power to pick up to 50% more dirt.

(opens in new tab) Briiv Triple Filter Natural Air Purifier | £329.00 at John Lewis (opens in new tab) The Briiv Triple Filter Natural Air Purifier looks like a mini terrarium, and more than backs up its stunning scandi-inspired looks with some top tech. Made with sustainability in mind, it’s perfect for removing allergens, dust, mould, and all the other dirt that can get stuck in the air around your home, so you can keep that spring clean feeling going throughout the year.

(opens in new tab) Tefal Pro Express Protect | £339.99 at John Lewis (opens in new tab) Part of a big spring clean is getting your spring and summer clothes ready for the warm weather. The Tefal Pro Express Protect is more than up to the job. This powerful, professional-grade iron effortlessly glides across clothes, prevents stains with its double protection system, and can provide continuous steam output for 30 minutes.

(opens in new tab) Phillips Series 3000 Garment Steamer - Blue | £37.99 at John Lewis (opens in new tab) There's no need to drag the ironing board out of your cupboard with the Phillips Series 3000 Garment Steamer. Compact and affordable, it’s ready to use in 30 seconds and kills up to 99% of bacteria. Plus, its bold, sleek styling means you can keep it out without fear of it spoiling your interior style.

(opens in new tab) Like-it Inner Storage Box 6L, Khaki | £14.00 at John Lewis (opens in new tab) This one is less tech, more a clever solution any and every spring cleaner should have to hand. Made in Japan, this nifty storage box is designed to sit neatly inside larger Stack-Up storage boxes, and has an easy-open lockable lid that can be opened by one hand, or from one side when you don't have both hands free.

(opens in new tab) John Lewis ANYDAY Bamboo Double Laundry Basket | £125.00 at John Lewis (opens in new tab) Unless you want your clothes, towels and sheets strewn all over your home, a practical, durable, and stylishly versatile laundry basket is a must. This bamboo framed box really hits the mark with handsome Scandi-inspired looks and an open-framed style which allows air to circulate through your laundry to reduce the likelihood of any unpleasant stinks.

What are you waiting for? It's time to get that spring cleaning started.