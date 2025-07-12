Aldi's new £100 robot vacuum also sweeps and mops – it's a time-saving must-have for spotless floors

Does anyone actually enjoy vacuuming? I’m not convinced, and if this household chore is something you struggle to keep on top of, or just don’t want to do, Aldi has the answers to your prayers - a new robot vacuum cleaner for £99.99.

In recent years, robot vacuums have been emerging as some of the best vacuum cleaners around, as they make this daily chore into something you no longer have to think about. The first Aldi robot vacuum launched in 2020, and now a newer version is hitting the shelves.

Landing in stores tomorrow (13 July), the Aldi Robot Vacuum Cleaner is perfect for anyone who wants to dip their toe into the world of robot vacuum cleaners without spending a small fortune. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Aldi robot vacuum cleaner is launching as part of Aldi’s brand new Life Hacks range, which has been specially designed to make your life easier. And one way to make life easier is certainly by reducing the load on your daily cleaning checklist .

79% of Brits own a smart home gadget such as a robot vacuum, according to Aldi, and it’s unlikely this trend will slow down. Smart home appliances can help your home run more efficiently, whilst making your life easier.

Aldi’s robot vacuum cleans floors with a three-stage suction, sweeping and mop functions so you can enjoy a clean home without lifting a finger or reaching for one of the best mops , either.

The vacuum is controlled via an app, which is also compatible with Alexa, Google and Siri. So, you can essentially sit back on the sofa, commanding your vacuum with just your voice.

It’s suitable for both carpet and non-carpeted floors, and for £99.99, I think it is a total steal. Robot vacuums can be pricey, and Aldi’s is one of the most affordable I’ve seen. And for a device that makes your life easier, I think the money is worth it.

(Image credit: Aldi)

The Aldi robot vacuum closely resembles the Beko Robot Cleaner (£209 at Amazon) . Beko is renowned for producing quality vacuum cleaners, and while we haven’t tested this one ourselves yet, it does have plenty of glowing reviews.

Customers say it has good suction and praise how effective the mopping feature is on wooden floors. If you have the money to spend, I’d suggest investing in this one, or the Dyson 360 Vis Nav™ robot vacuum cleaner (Was £1,199.99, now £788 at Amazon) , which we have tested. An investment buy for sure, this robot vacuum is capable of picking up the most invisible of messes.

The Aldi robot vacuum is a Specialbuy, so when it’s gone, it’s gone. However, if you don’t manage to get your hands on one, here are a few more alternatives.

Do you agree that a robot vacuum can make your life easier? And will you be heading to Aldi to try it out for yourself?