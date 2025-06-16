Joseph Joseph has quietly slashed its prices by up to 50% – 6 products I’m rushing to buy before they sell out

Joseph Joseph’s Summer Sale starts today, and it’s one of my favourite times of the year. After all, I’ve made no secret of the fact that I’m a huge fan of this space-saving brand - both as Ideal Home’s editor for all things cleaning AND as someone who lives in a small home with limited storage.

And while I’m all about investing in high-quality cleaning tools and products, even I can’t deny that sometimes Joseph Joseph is out of my (and many other people’s) budget. So, I'm using this Joseph Joseph summer sale as my chance to stock up - and this summer, the brand has slashed the prices of many of its bestselling products to keep your home clean and tidy.

The sale is on until the 6th of July, but I’d urge you to act fast if you want to add these innovative products to your basket. Last year, I waited too long to stock up on a new laundry basket, and it sold out. So, excuse me while I go grab my credit card…

(Image credit: Joseph Joseph)

As if the Joseph Joseph Summer Sale wasn’t enough to pique your interest, the brand offers free delivery when you spend £50. And thanks to the wide range of both affordable and slightly more expensive products discounted right now, you can choose whether to buy a few smaller items or grab a bigger discount with a pricier pick.

From the more expensive Glide Plus Ironing Board (which has been reduced from £150 to £120) to the DUO Washing-up Brush Replacement Heads , which have been discounted to just £2, there really is something to suit everyone in the Joseph Joseph Summer Sale. But if you’re asking me, these are the 6 items you should be adding to your basket immediately.

So, which pieces in the Joseph Joseph Summer Sale will you be adding to your basket? I know what I've got my eye on...