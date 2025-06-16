Joseph Joseph has quietly slashed its prices by up to 50% – 6 products I’m rushing to buy before they sell out
And prices start from just £2
Joseph Joseph’s Summer Sale starts today, and it’s one of my favourite times of the year. After all, I’ve made no secret of the fact that I’m a huge fan of this space-saving brand - both as Ideal Home’s editor for all things cleaning AND as someone who lives in a small home with limited storage.
And while I’m all about investing in high-quality cleaning tools and products, even I can’t deny that sometimes Joseph Joseph is out of my (and many other people’s) budget. So, I'm using this Joseph Joseph summer sale as my chance to stock up - and this summer, the brand has slashed the prices of many of its bestselling products to keep your home clean and tidy.
The sale is on until the 6th of July, but I’d urge you to act fast if you want to add these innovative products to your basket. Last year, I waited too long to stock up on a new laundry basket, and it sold out. So, excuse me while I go grab my credit card…
As if the Joseph Joseph Summer Sale wasn’t enough to pique your interest, the brand offers free delivery when you spend £50. And thanks to the wide range of both affordable and slightly more expensive products discounted right now, you can choose whether to buy a few smaller items or grab a bigger discount with a pricier pick.
From the more expensive Glide Plus Ironing Board (which has been reduced from £150 to £120) to the DUO Washing-up Brush Replacement Heads, which have been discounted to just £2, there really is something to suit everyone in the Joseph Joseph Summer Sale. But if you’re asking me, these are the 6 items you should be adding to your basket immediately.
A firm favourite among the Ideal Home team, Joseph Joseph customers and even Ruth Langsford, this kitchen sink tidy is everything you need for an organised sink area. I recently bought this, and can confirm it's a total game-changer.
This bin may not be glamorous... but it's very clever. This compact unit has two compartments for your regular waste and recycling, and even has an activated carbon filter to remove odours. You can buy replacement filters from Joseph Joseph, too.
Although I've now upgraded to the squeegee within the Joseph Joseph CleanTech range, I still use this one to clean my windows and can vouch for its effectiveness. The storage hook with suction-cup means you don't need to worry about it going AWOL, either.
Almost every member of the Ideal Home team has this laundry basket, and for good reason. It offers a 60-litre capacity, dual compartments, and removable tote bags to take your laundry directly to the washing machine. There's even an accompanying removable basket, too.
So, which pieces in the Joseph Joseph Summer Sale will you be adding to your basket? I know what I've got my eye on...
Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!
