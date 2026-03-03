As Ideal Home’s Cleaning Editor and Floorcare Expert, you might be surprised to hear that I spend my days deliberately spilling coffee, drawing on sofas, and rubbing curry into my carpets. And while that may sound counterintuitive to my role, it allows my team and me to test out the cleaning power of must-have appliances - like the best carpet cleaners and spot cleaners.

Over the past few years, we’ve tested dozens of carpet cleaners in all shapes and sizes, with varying cleaning abilities and power types. But we don’t just clean our carpets and take a few pictures. No, we have established a ruthless testing process to weed out the so-so carpet cleaners from the 5-star models that deserve a place in your home.

All the carpet cleaners we review have been tested in our homes for at least two weeks, tackling everything from large carpet areas to rugs and upholstery. We then assess the carpet cleaner's ability to tackle real-life dirt, as well as deliberately-placed stains left to embed themselves into the fibres. But if you want to know more, these are the finer details of our testing process.

Our testing philosophy

At Ideal Home, we appreciate that carpet and rug cleaning is a necessity - but owning a carpet cleaner is not. Because of this, we have built our carpet cleaner testing process around the notion that this appliance has to compete with rental or professional alternatives to be worth your money.

That’s why we test carpet cleaners and spot cleaners multiple times throughout the two-week review process, using them in various scenarios on multiple surfaces and considering the practicalities of owning a large appliance.

During our review process, each model is benchmarked against certain criteria. This includes:

Performance: Does the carpet cleaner successfully tackle everyday dirt and stubborn stains?

Does the carpet cleaner successfully tackle everyday dirt and stubborn stains? Ease of use: Does it require much setup, and how heavy is it to use?

Does it require much setup, and how heavy is it to use? Care and maintenance: How hard is it to clean, and how easy is it to store?

How hard is it to clean, and how easy is it to store? Price: Is it a worthy investment, or would it be cheaper to rent/hire a professional?

Our testing criteria in detail

Below, you can take a closer look at the real-time assessment we make on each carpet cleaner that comes through our doors.

Unboxing and setting up

As soon as the carpet cleaner or spot cleaner box is delivered to our testing grounds (i.e our houses), we start asking ourselves the following questions:

How heavy is the box, and is carrying it a one-person job?

Is the appliance packaged securely and in recyclable materials?

Are the instructions easy to follow, and do they aid (or hinder) the set-up process?

How much time does it take to make the appliance cleaning-ready?

Does it come with any cleaning solution, or does that require a separate purchase?

Is it just a carpet cleaner, or does it also come with tools/attachments for spot cleaning?

Everyday cleaning

We don’t wait around once the carpet cleaner is all set up and get straight to work. We make sure to give every carpet cleaner a chance to clean the carpets in our homes, as well as the rugs and any upholstery, if extra tools are included. We ask ourselves:

How many cleaning modes does the carpet cleaner offer (and are they effective?)

Does the cleaned area look visibly cleaner after testing?

How long does the cleaned area take to dry after cleaning?

How many cleaning sessions does the affected area need to look brand new?

Stain removal

Since it aids our jobs, we tend to leave any stains in our houses for when we next review a carpet cleaner or spot cleaner. If we don’t have any, however, we purposefully create our own using everything from tea to coffee, curry and felt-tip pens. We then leave them to dry and settle for 24 hours before focusing on the next stage of the testing process:

Assessing the tools provided (if any) and how they aid the stain removal process.

Counting how many passes it takes to remove the stain.

Understanding how much physical effort and time are required to remove the stain.

Timing how long the recently cleaned area takes to dry.

Ease of use

A carpet or spot cleaner could offer impressive results, but we also need to ensure that it’s also easy to use so that everyone, everywhere can achieve the same results every time. That's why we also assess the following usability factors when testing carpet cleaners:

Heaviness: How heavy is the carpet cleaner and is it easy to manoeuvre around the house?

How heavy is the carpet cleaner and is it easy to manoeuvre around the house? Clean water tank: How large is it and does it require frequent refilling?

How large is it and does it require frequent refilling? Dirty water tank: How large is it and does it require frequent emptying?

How large is it and does it require frequent emptying? Power cord length (if applicable): Do you need to constantly unplug and re-plug during carpet cleaning?

Do you need to constantly unplug and re-plug during carpet cleaning? Cordless run time (if applicable): How long does the battery last? How long does it then take to recharge?

Cleaning and maintenance

Complicated and time-consuming cleaning and maintenance can put people off buying a carpet cleaner - especially when hiring a professional can remove that step. Because of this, we also take the time to focus on the specifics behind the cleaning and maintenance of each carpet cleaner we test to keep it running smoothly.

We assess how easy it is to remove, empty and clean the dirty water tank.

We take note of how easy it is to clean the separate tools and attachments.

We consider the cost of buying cleaning solution refills.

We assess the size and shape of the appliance for future storage.

Value for money

It’s rare to find a carpet cleaner under £200, which is why we always want to ensure you’re investing in something that’s worth your while. To help you make the right decision and get the best value for money, we also assess the following criteria:

Does the build quality and performance of the carpet cleaner match the RPP?

How does it compare to models with similar features?

Is it an investment you can use regularly to get your money’s worth?

Will the higher cost justify buying a machine outright rather than renting a carpet cleaner or hiring a professional carpet cleaner to do the job for you?

How we come to our star rating

After our thorough testing process, every carpet cleaner or spot cleaner reviewed by Ideal Home will then be awarded a star rating out of 5. This is the best (and quickest) way to understand what we think of the appliance, and is outlined by our Ideal Home Approved badges. This is what they really mean.

Five stars A carpet cleaner that offers professional-grade cleaning, is easy to use, has a durable build-quality, is extremely good value for money and is either impossible or very difficult to criticise. Four and a half stars A well-rounded carpet cleaner that offers impressive cleaning results, but has a few niggles that you need to be aware of before buying. This could be heavy manoeuvrability, poor build quality, or an expensive RPP. Four stars A carpet cleaner that we still recommend, but have some larger negatives that could put some people off. All of these negatives will be clearly outlined in the review, so you know what to expect.

Our expert testing panel

Lauren Bradbury Content Editor I'm Lauren, and I head up Ideal Home's carpet cleaner testing panel. I've been testing a wide range of floorcare and cleaning appliances for over three years now. This includes countless carpet cleaners and spot cleaners, so I know what to look for in a good-quality machine. When I'm not testing carpet cleaners, you can normally find me testing the best vacuum cleaners.

Jenny McFarlane Senior Digital Editor Jenny is Senior Digital Editor at Ideal Home, and has been testing appliances for us since 2023. She lives in Belfast with her husband and two daughters, and is particularly interested in finding carpet cleaners that work in her family home (cat hair included!)

Helen McCue Freelance Contributor Helen is a freelance contributor who trained as a Home Economist. After starting her career in the food industry, she moved into home-appliance reviews, testing everything from air fryers to vacuum cleaners and carpet cleaners in the UK from her beautiful Berkshire home.