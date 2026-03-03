Amanda Jones is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on sustainable living and decorating a home in way that is good for the environment. See the rest of her articles here.

I love interior design, but after spending years decluttering, I want my home to feel fresh and interesting, without spending money, or filling my home up with too much stuff. As an internal minimalist, who quite likes a maximalist look, I’ve learnt over the years, a few tricks to keep my interior design thirst satiated, without it being overwhelming, financially or physically.

When you follow lots of interior design accounts on social media, it can spark off feelings of inadequacy and disappointment with your own home. I don’t live in a large period property, I live in modest 2.5 bed semi, have a limited income, and like a lot of people, I just can’t afford to throw thousands of pounds refreshing my rooms every year or so.

After years of editing my home, I’m now in the position where everything (well almost) I have is something I need, or something I love. I really do try and live by the William Morris moto, only have in you home what you believe to be beautiful or know to be useful.

However, I can still sometimes feel a bit bored, or just want a change. I don’t do trend-based interiors anymore, I know what my style is, and I stick with that, but occasionally I want the ‘rush’ we interior addicts get, when you walk into a newly decorated or designed space. So here are some tips I use to keep me loving my home…

(Image credit: Amanda Jones)

1. Have a ‘secret’ stash

Ok, maybe mine's not a secret stash, because I know what’s in the boxes, but having a few decorative items that you only bring out occasionally, can be quite inspiring. We are all used to doing this with our Christmas décor, but what if you have a couple of storage boxes filled with things you love, but don’t want out constantly?

Having a few summery vases and cushions put away will feel extra special in April when you put them out for the summer months, likewise have a few cosier items ready to put out in the autumn. It will make you feel like your home has had a lovely refresh and cost you nothing.

(Image credit: Amanda Jones)

2. Musical chairs (or sofas, or tables)

Sometimes just moving around the furniture in a room, can give you a whole new perspective, enabling you to use the room differently.

In spring/summer why not position furniture so you get a better view of your garden, just moving your favourite armchair, can really change the feel of a room. As the cooler months roll in, pop furniture more towards your fireplace or radiators, embrace that warm cosy atmosphere.

Could you put your dining table at a difference angle, or swap out a standard lamp? Experiment and try new layouts, all it takes is a bit of time and energy, and you could have a completely new room.

(Image credit: Amanda Jones)

3. Tablescaping (or shelfscaping)

The concept of tablescaping is trending, but it’s something many of us have been doing for years. It’s a great trick, especially as you don’t have to shift heavy furniture around, any flat surface will do – shelf, window ledge or hall table.

I’ve always swapped out items on my mantlepiece, which I seasonally theme, with lots of vases of flowers from the garden. It’s a quick easy way to get a new inspiring look, and you can be as outrageous as you like, then easily changed if you get bored.

Coffee tables are another fantastic place to tablescape regularly, rearrange books, maybe add some flowers in the summer, or candles and rechargeable lamps in the darker months.

(Image credit: Amanda Jones)

4. Moving art

Move your art pieces around. If you’ve always had a painting in one room, try moving it to another, I can guarantee you’ll get a new perspective on it. Or just move a painting further down the wall, so that you can view it from a seating position, rather than standing.

Put art in an unusual or unexpected place, above a doorframe, or on a bookcase. Artwork really can change the whole atmosphere of a room, it's a fantastic way to inject fun and colour into your home.

5. Shop your own home

I love doing this. You’ve decided you need something new in your room, now challenge yourself to see if you can find it already in your home. You need somewhere to put your coffee cup now you’ve swapped the position of your armchair, have you got a small table you ‘buy’ from another room, or what about stacking up a pile of books, and pop a coaster on top? Let’s try and use our imaginations more, rather than resorting to ‘click and collect’ as our first option.

These are just a few of the methods I use, and for me they work well, they scratch my interior design itch but prevent me from filling my home up again with ‘stuff’. At a time when I’m trying to simplify my home, use my money more intentionally, and add less stuff to my life, these have been just some of the solutions I’ve needed.