How to defrost a freezer without turning it off - and it's a game-changer

We’ve all taken on the arduous task of defrosting a freezer . And while the easiest and most effective way to defrost a freezer is by turning the kitchen appliance off, there are occasions when this might not be possible.

While it is not always recommended, as we will go on to explain below, there is a way to defrost your freezer without switching off the power.

‘Sometimes it's much easier if you don't have to turn off your freezer when you defrost it,’ notes Nicholas Auckland, energy and appliance expert from Trade Radiators . ‘Turning off your freezer and defrosting that way could take up to around 24 hours, once you factor in defrost time and the time it takes for the freezer to get back to its desired temperature.’

As your freezer will still be plugged in, it is incredibly important that you take care and follow all safety precautions when defrosting your freezer without turning it off.

How to defrost a freezer without turning it off

(Image credit: Future PLC)

‘The method described above for defrosting your freezer without turning it off will work on most freezers. However, it does require some patience,’ says MyJobQuote.co.uk ’s appliance expert, Brian Johnson. ‘Heavily iced-up freezers may not be effectively defrosted in this way.’

What you’ll need

A cool bag/box; this ADRIATIC Large 24 Litre Cooler Box from Amazon is a great option

is a great option Bowls or a pot

Boiling hot water

Towels or tea towels

‘This would be the best option if you're particularly rushed for time, as you don't have to wait for the freezer to reach its usual temperature again once you turn it back on,’ recommends appliance expert Nicholas.

'It’s best for freezers with less ice build-up. If there's too much ice build-up, consider turning off your freezer as you'll be wasting energy by leaving it on with nothing in it for a rather extended period of time.’

Step-by-step

(Image credit: Future PLC)

1. Remove everything from your freezer

You’ll want to start by removing everything from your freezer. This includes all of the food and perishable items, as well as any and all shelving and drawers. ‘This is important as you need the space and you need all the ice to melt,’ Nicholas explains.

As you remove your food, it can be handy to have a cool bag or box with ice blocks in it nearby to keep your items frozen while your freezer defrosts. ‘As long as they are placed out of sunlight and in the coldest place in the house, it would ensure your food is kept at a safe temperature,’ says Natasha Blythe, Learning Designer at High Speed Training . ‘If they thaw, it's likely that you won't be able to safely refreeze them,’ Nicholas continues.

‘If your freezer isn’t particularly full, you could ask a neighbour, or someone close by, if they could store your food while the defrosting is taking place,’ suggests Natasha.

2. Boil water and fill a bowl or bowls with it

(Image credit: Future PLC/Phil Barker)

Then you’ll want to fill a bowl or two, depending on how much space you have in your freezer, with boiling water and place it on a tea towel at the bottom of your freezer. Alternatively, you could also use a pot of boiling water.

Amanda Lorenzini, refrigeration expert at AO.com recommends leaving this bowl or pot in your freezer for ‘15-20 minutes.’

3. Mop up the melted water with towels

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Henderson)

You will notice that ‘ice will begin to drop as it melts quickly,’ adds Amanda. ‘Use another tea towel to wipe down the sides and tops of the freezer and ensure you remove any moisture from the appliance.’

It is really important that you mop up all of this melted water, as it will simply freeze back into ice as soon as you close the freezer door, thus undoing all the time and effort that you’ve just put in.

‘Keep replacing the bowls of boiling water until the freezer is defrosted,’ continues appliance expert Nicholas. And ‘remove the pan when you have seen the last bit of ice fall and continue to soak up any moisture using the towels,’ Amanda concludes.

4. Rebuild your shelves, slot any drawers back in and close the door

Once all of the water has been absorbed, you can rebuild the shelves, insert the drawers and close the freezer door. This will allow the freezer to start building cold air again.

‘Once you turn it back on, you need to give the freezer enough time to get back to the correct temperature before you think about putting the food back. This can take a number of hours, but the time will vary between appliances,’ says Natasha.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

What not to use to defrost a freezer without turning it off

If the boiling water hack doesn’t help to break up all of the ice in your freezer, this is a pretty good sign that you will need to consider another method.

Under no circumstances do we recommend taking a hair dryer or scraper to your freezer to try to break up the last bit of remaining ice.

‘It’s not recommended to use a hairdryer or any other electrical item to speed up the process, or to hack off the ice with a sharp object as these methods pose a risk to not only the freezer, but your own safety,’ agrees Natasha.

‘Another problem could arise if you use the likes of spoons and utensils to hit at the ice in order to speed up the process,’ adds Nicholas. ‘If you hit the ice, there is a chance that you could damage the walls of the freezer which could break it. This could also result in electrocution so stay clear of breaking down any ice yourself.’

Appliance expert Brian also warns that, ‘you should never under any circumstances use a hair dryer to defrost a freezer. This combination of electricity and water is extremely dangerous and should not be attempted. It may also damage the working parts of your freezer such as the cooling element.’

So, if using boiling water has not helped to sufficiently defrost your freezer, you will need to follow the traditional method of turning your freezer off to defrost it fully.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

FAQs

How long does it take to defrost a freezer this way? This method should only take a few hours, instead of a full day, so can save you quite a bit of time. But appliance and energy expert Nicholas does maintain that ‘this really depends on how much ice is frosted up in your freezer.’ ‘Leave yourself around 4 hours, and in this time you'll be able to work out whether this method is working for your freezer or not,’ he says. ‘Defrosting a freezer by turning it off can take around 24 hours, but a lot of this time is spent waiting for the freezer to cool back down after being turned off.’