Putting your Christmas decorations up now gives you a chance to check the insulation in your loft - and save you up to £590 in the process

Every year, there’s much debate about Christmas decorations—how early is too early to put them up? But earlier might be better this year, as getting your decorations out of the loft gives you a good opportunity to check your insulation—which, according to experts, could save you £590.

Roof and loft insulation are guaranteed ways to make your home warmer, but that doesn’t mean your insulation doesn’t require upkeep.

Ensuring your insulation is up to scratch whilst retrieving your decorations is an easy way to save money at home and experts say now is the right time to do it as winter gets into full swing.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Why you need to check your insulation

Over 25% of heat loss in homes is down to poorly insulated homes, ranging from zero insulation to damaged insulation, according to experts at National Insulation Supplies . This means poor insulation can cause higher energy bills as you need more heat to keep your home warm in winter.

As the weather is about to get colder, now is the time to check your insulation and look out for signs of damp, mould and condensation which can cause structural damage.

‘When you’re rummaging around in the loft for those baubles and fairy lights, it’s the perfect time to assess how well-insulated your loft is,’ says Lexi Burgess, a money-saving expert at CredAbility .

‘Loft insulation might sound like a hassle, but it’s one of the simplest and most cost-effective ways to cut your energy bills. Topping up your loft insulation to the recommended 270mm thickness could save you up to £355 a year, depending on your home’s size and energy efficiency.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Dominic Blackmore)

Getting the decorations out of the loft now is also a good opportunity for assessing any damage.

‘It is a simple job we should add into our Christmas traditions - have a good look around the loft space, and check for insulation, its condition, and the state of your roof, inspecting where light gets in or if you can feel the wind when entering your attic space,’ advises Michael Wray, insulation expert at National Insulation Supplies.

‘Beyond just checking if you have insulation, it is important to assess it each year, as whilst some homes have the right thickness, incorrectly storing decorations or other loft items, can damage the insulation, squishing it, reducing its impact. Make sure when you return your decorations, they’re placed correctly around your loft - otherwise, you may see your bills rising as insulation deteriorates.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Polly Eltes)

How to check your insulation

The main things you should look for when checking your roof insulation are light leaks and mould.

But first, Michael recommends checking the quality of your insulation, stating you should: ‘look for insulation material between the floor joists. It should cover the entire area with no gaps. If you see gaps, exposed pipes, or wiring, you'll need to address those areas first.’

When checking light leaks, Michael says: ‘shine a torch around the edges of the loft hatch and any gaps in the insulation. If you see light shining through, it's a sign of heat loss.’

‘Look for signs of water damage, damp patches, or mould growth. These can indicate poor ventilation or leaks in the roof.’

If you notice damage or that your insulation is insufficient, get in contact with a registered tradesperson for advice on replacing your insulation.

This year's trending Christmas decorations

We all have our favourite decorations that come out of the loft every year. But if you're looking to give your decor an update - these are 2024's biggest festive trends.

Argos Home Pack of 49 Christmas Baubles - Pink £11.25 at Argos This year, pink has been a huge trend, with every shade of hot pink to salmon adorning our trees. It's a playful trend centred on festive fun. Pack of 3 Starlight Fold Out Paper Trees £10 at Dunelm Paper trees have added some Scandi subtly to our decor this year. In soft muted tones, they are perfect for your mantle. John Lewis Nutcracker Party Snow Globe £30 at John Lewis Nostalgia is another core trend with many of us plumping for decor that is reminiscent of our childhoods.

‘From our experience in insulated loft spaces, when up to scratch, saves up to £590 every single year - more than covering the Christmas bill and the turkey too!’ Michael concludes.

Getting your decorations out of the loft can add a feel-good factor to your mood as you get into the festive spirit - and won’t that feel even better knowing you have a warm roof over your head this winter?