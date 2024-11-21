Do thermal blinds keep the heat in? Experts reveal how your window dressing can save money as the temperature plummets
Reduce window heat loss by up to 55% with this one simple change
Do thermal blinds keep the heat in? It’s a thought that may have popped into your head as temperatures have plummeted across the UK this week.
With frosty temperatures here for the foreseeable future, the urge to find ways to keep your house warm has never been stronger. Especially as the rising energy prices mean we all want to use our central heating less.
Your windows are a major source of home heat loss, especially if you don’t have double or triple glazing. Luckily, experts have revealed that thermal blinds and curtains can help insulate these draughty areas, trapping the much-needed heat inside your home.
Here’s everything you need to know about thermal blinds and curtains and why you should consider them for your next window treatment ideas.
Why you should invest in thermal blinds
Windows can account for 20% of heat loss according to blind specialist Hillarys. This is where thermal blinds and curtains can be a lifesaver.
Thermal blinds work by: ‘creating a more effective barrier between the room and the glass of your windows, helping to insulate the room and keep it cosy,’ says Chloe Dacosta, Design Manager at Blinds 2go.
Chloe uses Energy Saving Blackout Pleated Blinds as an example which are: ‘made from aluminium-lined honeycomb pockets that sit within an integrated frame, helping to reduce heat loss by up to 33%.’
Blinds with a honeycomb structure are known as Duette-style blinds and work by trapping the hot air in pockets, creating an insulating barrier and preventing heat from escaping.
They reduce heat loss: ‘through your windows by up to 55%,’ according to Yvonne Keal, senior product manager, at Hillarys.
With reduced heat loss, comes reduced energy usage - and therefore bills - as your central heating system doesn’t need to work as hard to heat your home. This is good news for anyone looking to save energy at home.
Thermal blinds and curtains are also affordable with some at Blinds 2go retailing for less than £10 per blind. Of course, if you are looking to fit your whole house with thermal blinds and curtains this can drive the price up, however considering you can reduce heat loss by up to 55%, this is a worthy investment.
What thermal blinds should you get?
There are plenty of different blinds, curtains and shutters available on the market which can reduce heat escaping from your windows.
As mentioned, Honeycomb blinds are excellent for trapping heat but you can also use:
‘Well-fitted shutters also help seal gaps and prevent draughts, which is especially beneficial in period or homes with single-glazed windows, reducing heat loss by up to 36%,’ says Yvonne.
‘Interlined Roman blinds are another option, cutting heat loss by up to 21%, perfect for rooms with radiators under windows, as they won’t block the heat like curtains would.
‘Curtains with a thermal lining can also make a huge difference. This is especially effective when hanging curtains over external doors, which is becoming a popular trend as people look for easy ways to improve energy efficiency.
‘Smart electric blinds can be controlled remotely or integrated with your home’s smart hub system. This means you can sync your blinds with your heating schedule, closing them to come down at nightfall and opening them when the sun rises.’
You can also combine your thermal curtain and blind for extra warmth.
‘Teaming Roman Blinds and Curtains that both have a thermal lining will also help with warmth and is perhaps a better option for older windows,’ says Chloe. ‘This way, you’re trapping heat at the window directly, but also with another layer of thick fabric through the curtains. Not only is this practical but it gives a lovely complete look.’
Shop thermal blinds
Blinds2go is one of our favourite places to pick up thermal blinds as they are available in a range of patterns including some from our very own Ideal Home range. Here are a couple of our favourite patterns that are all available with a free thermal interlining.
Terracotta is going to be a huge colour trend in 2025 and these Roman blinds are available with a free thermal interlining.
Thermal blinds don't have to be boring. Choosing a bold pattern is a subtle way to elevate your bedroom's interiors.
If you’re still wondering if thermal blinds are worth it, Chloe says: ‘As they keep heat out during the summer and in during the winter, thermal blinds are a great all-rounder and worth the investment. There’s also a misconception that thermal blinds can’t be stylish which is not the case as we have so many different colours and designs.’
Keeping your house warm can help reduce other issues such as dampness, mould and condensation, which is why it is so important to prevent home heat loss where you can.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
