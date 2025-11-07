How to remove old insulation – this is the most effective and safest way to get rid of damaged insulation, according to the pros

If the temperatures dropping has signaled that your home's insulation is in need of an upgrade, then you might be wondering how to remove old insulation to make way for something newer and better.

In some cases, you won't actually need to remove the existing insulation and you can simply add to it to achieve the required result. However, if you're seeing signs that your insulation needs replacing because it's failing — maybe it's been damaged by pests or water — then you'll definitely need to get rid of it and start fresh with new insulation.

But is this a job you can tackle on a DIY basis, or should it be left to the professionals? I asked the experts to find out which option is best and why.

What's the best way to remove old insulation?

Blanket insulation might seem easy enough to remove on a DIY basis, but if it's showing signs of pest damage, it needs to be removed by a professional (Image credit: Getty Images)

Removing old insulation might seem simple, but it can be incredibly difficult and potentially dangerous so it's vital that it's done correctly. Regardless of what's in your insulation, disturbing an old insulating material, especially if it is showing signs of a pest infestation, can release a load of nasties into the air which can be harmful to a persons respiratory system and to the skin if contact is made.

'Whether or not to remove old insulation yourself will depend on the type of insulation involved, the reason for its removal and its condition,' explains property and construction expert Thomas Goodman at MyJobQuote.co.uk. 'Blown insulation such as cellulose will require specialist equipment to remove effectively while mineral wool or similar is much easier to take out as a DIY task. Some insulation such as spray foam is extremely difficult to remove yourself and should be left to professionals.'

If you are looking to remove insulation and you're on a tight budget, you might be tempted to try and get rid of it yourself to save some money. But this is one of those tasks that is a bit of a false economy. In order to remove insulation safely yourself, you will need to have a good quality respirator, gloves, goggles, overalls and have provision to safely dispose of the old insulation (you might need to check with your local council), all of which comes with a cost.

Can I remove old insulation myself or do I need a professional?

As well as needing professional installation, spray foam insulation needs a professional to get rid of it too (Image credit: Getty Images)

While removing insulation might be within your capabilities as a DIYer, for safety's sake, it's best to use a professional.

'I wouldn't recommend DIY removal,' says Eric Hargreaves, owner of Your Choice Builders. 'Disturbing old insulation can release fibres that irritate skin and lungs, and very old homes may even have asbestos-containing materials nearby. A qualified installer can handle removal safely and fit new insulation properly, which makes it more energy-efficient and longer lasting.'

Professional input can also be essential depending on where the insulation is located, for example if you are wanting to replace wall insulation or remove attic insulation before converting your loft into usable living space.

Do I have to remove old insulation before adding new?

If your existing insulation is in good condition, but you just don't have enough of it, then you can simply add more on top. However if it's showing signs of damage or compaction, then it should be replaced entirely. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether you need to remove old insulation before you add new will depend on it's condition.

If the insulation is still in good nick, and you just need more of it, then it's perfectly acceptable to top it up with additional insulation. A professional will be able to determine exactly how much more insulation you need, and it's definitely not a case of the more the better. In fact too much insulation can trap warm, moist air that can lead to issues with damp and mould.

However, if your existing insulation is showing signs of degradation, compaction, moisture ingress or rodent damage, then it should definitely be replaced before you add more so that it works most effectively.

FAQs

How can I tell if old insulation contains asbestos? It's not possible to tell whether your old insulation contains asbestos just by looking at it. In fact it will only be able to be confirmed after a sample is tested by a professional. That's why it's always a good idea to leave any old insulation removal to a pro. Since the import and use of asbestos has been completely banned in the UK since 1999, it's pretty safe to say that if your house was build after 2000, that it's very unlikely that it will contain any asbestos. However if you home is older than that, then it's possible that it may contain asbestos. Asbestos containing materials require specialist removal, and should never be disturbed on a DIY basis.

If you plan on improving your home's insulation, you need to know the areas you should never insulate so that you don't unwittingly cause more problems to solve.