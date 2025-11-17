4 effective, inexpensive and non-permanent ways to insulate a draughty window, including the one I swear by all year round

Unless you live in a well-insulated home, wet and windy autumn weather can leave us feeling chilly and uncomfortable, and facing higher energy bills than necessary. You might also find yourself tackling condensation every morning in a bid to ward off damp and mould.

If your windows are feeling particularly draughty, that won't be helping matters, and any heat you are generating to keep yourself warm will be escaping straight through those gaps. So it's important to seal them up.

When it comes to how to draughtproof a window, the best and most permanent solution might be to replace the window, but if you are renting, on a tight budget, or need a quicker fix, this might not be feasible.

Fortunately, there are multiple inexpensive, and temporary, solutions that will solve the problem and keep your home warm and draught-free. And by keeping the cold air out, you can limit the excess moisture in your home that is contributing to your condensation problems.

1. Use draught excluder tape

The most simple solution is to use draught excluder tape around your windows to keep draughts at bay. It's inexpensive, easily installed, and removable. Ideal Home's Managing Editor Thea swears by it in her single-glazed Victorian flat.

'Weather sealing strips are foam, rubber or silicone strips that stick to the edge of windows to prevent cold air from entering,' explains Liam Spencer, owner of Northallerton Glass. 'Ensure that the window is clean before applying weather sealing strips, as dirt or debris can weaken the adhesive. The strips will need to be replaced eventually, as they can become less effective over time.'

There are different variations of this type of product that you can choose depending on your budget and the look you want to achieve.

Under £5 Bynsaer Draught Excluder Tape £4.99 at Amazon UK This self adhesive foam strip can easily be cut to size and applied around windows and it's white colour way is unobtrusive so it'll do it's job without sticking out like a sore thumb.

2. Upgrade to thermal curtains

I am a huge advocate of thermal curtains. I have them in my own home and have felt their benefits in both winter and summer. And they're perfectly renter-friendly too.

If your budget will stretch, it's a good idea to combine thermal curtains with other methods on this list for maximum draught protection and energy efficiency this winter.

'As the colder months set in, many renters know all too well the discomfort and cost that come with draughty, inefficient window,' says Jo Trotman, Marketing Manager at The Residence Collection. 'Our latest research shows that, on average, British homes lose around 18% of their heat through their windows alone - a huge contributor to rising energy bills.

'Even thick, lined curtains - which start from around £40 a pair - can act as an extra thermal barrier, helping to keep rooms warmer for longer.'

For maximum impact, make sure you close the curtains as soon as it gets dark and temperatures really plummet.

Berlin Blackout Eyelet Curtains £15 at Dunelm You can get thermal curtains in a variety of sizes, colours and patterns so you don't need to compromise on style while tackling draughts. Argos Home Argos Home Eyelet Thermal Curtain Linings- White £12 at Argos A cheaper alternative is to add a thermal lining to your existing curtains to boost their draught-blocking capabilities.

Don't want curtains? Thermal blinds can work just as well. 'Blinds are a great way to insulate your windows, keeping your home warm and cosy to help ease your energy usage over the cooler months,' says Helen O’Connor, Product and Trend Manager at 247 Blinds. 'For those renting, it may seem like an inaccessible upgrade, but there are actually several no-drill options perfect for those wanting to protect their deposit.'

3. Try a transparent window insulation kit

Adding an insulating film to your windows can be a great way to keep your home warm in the winter, without committing to anything permanent.

'A window insulation film kit will usually contain a plastic shrink film that is applied to the inside of the window using double sided tape,' explains Liam. 'Once applied to the window, use a hair dryer to shrink to film to the window's shape and remove any wrinkles. Once the weather becomes warm again, the film can easily be removed.'

tesa UK Tesamoll Thermo Cover Window Insulating Film £13.51 at Amazon UK This Amazon bestseller works to form a heat-insulating air cushion against your windows to keep heat in and cold out.

4. Use a silicone sealant

Technically a more permanent solution, it is possible to remove silicone sealant down the line, which is why it's included on this list.

Some traditional caulks may shrink over time, which will lead to more gaps for the draughts to find their way through, whereas silicone alternatives tend to offer more flexibility which can prevent this.

EVO-STIK Evo-Stik Frame Silicone Sealant £9.58 at Amazon UK Suitable for a variety of frame materials including aluminium, hardwood and uPVC, this silicone sealant will tackle draughts with ease. Better still it can be used indoor and out to tackle gaps on both sides.

FAQs

What's the best way to solve window draughts for good? The best permanent solution to tackle window draughts is to address your windows themselves. This might include upgrading from single to double glazing, adding secondary glazing or even replace your windows altogether. But this comes at a significant cost, so it's worth trying other methods, like permanently sealing any gaps around the frames to see the difference that makes before you commit to full replacement.

Other places you should check for draughts to keep your home warm this winter

If your home is draughty and struggles to retain heat, then while windows can be a key culprit, it's important to investigate the other spots where draughts can enter, and tackle them at the same time.