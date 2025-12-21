As we near the end of the year, it's time to start looking forward to the kitchen trends that will dominate in 2026. One trend that we're thrilled to see has made the shortlist is statement marble worktops; a bold style that adds instant wow-factor to a kitchen.

Calacatta Viola Marble is a burgundy-veined marble that has stepped into the spotlight recently, with spice-inspired hues that have turned this marble surface into a key way to incorporate the trend. But it's not the only way to opt for a bold kitchen worktop idea - any statement stone will become a core element of a stylish kitchen in 2026, no matter the colour.

(Image credit: Fired Earth)

So why are statement marble surfaces going to rise in popularity in 2026?

'Homeowners are getting braver, as stones with dramatic veining and rich colour are becoming the statement pieces of the kitchen. The days of safe whites and greys are over,' explains Urvashi Agarwal, creative director, Stone World London.

'Deep, vibrant stones such as Rosso Levanto are taking the place of Carrara as homeowners look to create warmth and personality. Bold veining and saturated tones are becoming the new neutrals. Likewise, everything matching perfectly is no longer desired. Mix-and-match kitchens, with contrasting stones, finishes, and tones, are the aesthetic of choice and feel much more personal,' Urvashi adds.

(Image credit: Future/Chris Snook)

Dialling into this trend is simple. For classic country homes where timeless, neutral interiors are favoured, combine a statement surface with Shaker cabinetry in an off-white kitchen colour scheme. Opting for a darker veined, contemporary worktop in a classic kitchen adds a subtle touch of glamour, while remaining timeless.

On the other hand, if your taste leans more maximalist, pulling out some of the colours that feature within the worktop is a great way to curate an eclectic colour scheme that is tied together. Charli Howard's kitchen, pictured above, is the perfect example of this; combining the burgundy veined marble with cabinets painted in Farrow & Ball 'Paean Black' and walls painted in 'Sulking Room Pink' creates a feminine scheme that looks mature and curated.

(Image credit: Martin Moore)

In terms of choosing a rich marble worktop for your kitchen, there are certain stones to look out for.

'Clients are choosing bolder statement stones in a wide spectrum of colours. Popular choices include Fusion Wow, Gaya Green, Belvedere, Cosmopolitan, and Rosso Levanto. With the wider selection of unique natural stones now available, it’s possible to transform the kitchen into a curated gallery of natural design,' explains Urvashi.

'There’s definitely a warmth coming back into palettes, soft beiges, pinks, and gentle greens rather than the cold greys and whites we’ve seen for so long. There are so many beautiful stones such as Four Seasons Pink which instantly add warmth and depth, it's a real move away from the stark, clinical interiors which had dominated,' she adds.

Shop statement marble tiles

Choosing a bold marble might feel like a design decision that requires bravery, but it's actually a simple way of creating a stylish, premium design without needing to commit to colourful kitchen cabinetry.