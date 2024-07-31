This is how much it costs to replace gutters around a house - and how to spot when it's time to switch the old with the new

If they've seen better days, it’s well worth replacing your gutters. But keeping on top of your general house maintenance can be expensive, which is why you might (tentatively) be asking yourself: How much does it cost to replace gutters around a house?

One thing many homeowners don’t realise is that damaged gutters can potentially invalidate their insurance. And while cleaning your gutters regularly can keep them free of leaves and grime, the consequences of broken gutters are downright scary. Without anywhere to go, the water can create damp patches in your walls , pooling water in your foundations, and even subsidence.

Then, you won’t just be shelling out for replacement gutters. You’ll also have to spend a fortune trying to fix these other problems without the buffer of home insurance behind you. That’s why keeping an eye out for the signs you need to replace your gutters and how much it costs to replace gutters around a house will work in your favour.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

Replacement gutters: General cost breakdown

While we wish we could give you an exact cost breakdown of how much it will cost you to replace your gutters, ultimately, this just isn’t possible.

As Jess Thomas, drainage and guttering expert at Drainage Central explains, ‘To work out the exact cost of how much it would be to replace guttering around the house, it would really depend on several factors. These factors include: house size, the type of guttering you want placing, the amount of guttering you have, and the complexity of the gutter installation.’

After all, replacing plastic guttering in a terraced house will cost much less than replacing aluminium guttering in a three-bedroom detached house.

It’s possible to get a general idea of how much it’ll cost, though. Charlie McNeill, Managing Director at Rainclear , has provided the following prices in terms of the material and the cost per metre.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Material Average Cost Plastic From £2 to £5 per m gutter length Galvanised Steel From £24.57 per 3m gutter length (i.e. £8 per m) Cast Iron From £39.47 per 1.83m primed gutter length Modern Aluminium From £42.34 per 3m gutter length Natural Zinc From £48.61 per 3m gutter length Cast Aluminium From £61.15 per 1.83m gutter length Copper From £121.21 per 3m gutter length

From this table, you can see that replacing plastic guttering is significantly cheaper than replacing zinc or copper guttering.

And while these figures can certainly help you get a general idea of how much it’ll cost, it’s also important to note that you should always consult a professional for a personal, up-to-date quote. Remember to ask about the cost of labour and the potential cost of scaffolding, too.

Jess says, ‘I recommend always getting several quotes before you choose a labourer, and ensure that they're trustworthy by researching previous jobs that they've done. In general, a guttering expert will typically charge £30 - £50 per hour, but it depends on the extensiveness of the work and how big your home is.’

Signs your gutters need replacing

We understand that the figures above can be off-putting, but it's better to be safe than sorry when it comes to the integrity of the gutters around your house. So, if you spot any of the signs below, it's definitely worth paying to have your gutters replaced:

1. They are clogged or visibly sagging

(Image credit: Getty Images/SBSArtDept)

One of the best ways to determine whether you need new gutters is to head outside and inspect them. Often, you’ll be able to see from the ground whether your gutters are clogged or visibly sagging.

Charlie explains, ‘Your gutters should run parallel to your roofline and are designed with a slight slope towards the downpipe to allow water to flow through it and into the drains properly. If they are not still a straight run, this might mean that the brackets might have come loose or the plastic has warped and bowed in the heat over time.’

There are many reasons why your gutters may start sagging, too. It may be that the sheer amount of leaves and debris in the gutters is too heavy, it may be that just the brackets are loose and need replacing, or it may be that your choice of guttering material just doesn’t suit your home and the rain levels.

Whatever the case, sagging gutters will just get worse and can cause even more problems as time wears on, so it’s best to get them replaced.

2. They’re leaking

(Image credit: Getty Images/Ian Dyball)

Constantly hearing giant plops of rain outside your window when it’s raining? Well, if your gutters were in top form, you wouldn’t hear this.

These constant drips are a sure sign that your gutters are leaking and need to be replaced, as it means that the rainwater isn’t following the designated route of the guttering and is instead leaking in and around your home. Leaks aren’t just audible, though.

Charlie says, ‘Even peeling paint on the fascia boards around your gutters can signal that there’s a leak somewhere.’ And if this excess water is leaking into your walls or into your foundations, you’ll have a serious problem on your hands.

In some cases, you may even find that your leaking gutters cause mould build-up in your home. This can be a huge health hazard, and is something you should deal with as soon as possible. Make sure you solve the cause of the mould first, though.

This is echoed by Charlie, who says, ‘There’s no point cleaning the mould until the damage to the gutters and downpipes is fixed, or it will just keep coming back.’

3. They have come loose

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jens_Lambert_Photography)

Your gutters should be attached to your home at all times. So, if it looks as though you gutters have come loose, you should get them replaced.

‘Over time, gutters can start to pull away from the roof if they aren’t regularly inspected or maintained,’ explains Charlie. ‘This is because the wood or mortar into which they are screwed can dry out with age and the screws hold onto/into the fascia boards, facade or mortar are what support the gutters.’

‘If you notice your gutters are pulling away from your roofline or downpipes from your building facade, even a little bit, it’s time to get them looked at and repaired or replaced.’

It’s extreme cases where your home is at the older end of the spectrum, you may even have to replace your fascias and soffits to suit a more modern guttering system. So, you may have to pay more to get your gutters replaced.

FAQs

Do you need scaffolding to replace guttering?

Ultimately, this all depends on your house and the professional you choose to replace your guttering. In some cases, a ladder may be sufficient. In others, replacing your guttering may only be possible with scaffolding.

Because of this, it’s always worth getting bespoke quotes from trusted professionals before getting your gutters replaced. This way, you can compare advice and prices and feel comfortable with the work that’s agreed.

If you do need scaffolding in order to replace guttering, just remember that this will be an extra cost on top of the price to replace the guttering itself.

Are new gutters worth it?

If your gutters are showing signs of wear and tear, visibly broken, or causing leaks in your home, new gutters are essential. Although getting new gutters installed can be expensive, it will pay off in the long run as you won’t have to pay to fix other areas of the house.

Alongside this, many home insurance companies require you to keep on top of your gutter maintenance. If you don’t, you may invalidate your insurance. This means that you won’t have your insurance to help if anything goes wrong.

If you’re simply looking to upgrade the look or material your gutters, though, they might not be worth the price. You ultimately need to decide what works with your budget.

So, there you have it. That’s how much it costs to replace gutters around a house.