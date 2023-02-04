How to get rid of mould on walls – 6 home remedies tried and tested by the experts

Tired of having to deal with dampness and condensation only to be met with the unwelcome arrival of mould in your home? Thankfully, it's not all doom and gloom, as the experts reveal ways to tackle mould using things that are likely already in your kitchen cabinet or cleaning closet.

We know that getting rid of damp is one of the surefire ways to prevent the onset of mould in your home. It pays to know how to stop condensation on walls and windows, however for some, it might already be too late.

'Indoor mould isn’t only ruining the appearance of your house but is also detrimental to your health. Besides an aesthetic problem, studies have shown that mould is bad for your health, causing headaches, breathing problems and triggering asthma,' explains Lily Cameron, cleaning supervisor at Fantastic Services (opens in new tab). 'If you leave it for long enough, it'll get worse and spread further. Luckily, there are ways to remove mould safely without damaging your property.'

Ava Pope, energy saving expert at Energy Helpline (opens in new tab) advises that the task of removing mould should be undertaken every month in order to keep it at bay.

So, here are some easy methods to try so you can get started on the job of mould removal, and better yet, without having to spend a fortune on additional supplies – you should already have these in your home at hand.

How to get rid of mould on walls – 6 easy methods

1. Bleach

What you'll need

Bleach

Damp cloth

Thick clothes

Rubber gloves

Faceguard

Method

For this method, mix one part bleach with four parts water. Use a damp cloth to gently scrub the surface until the mould is gone. Once you’re finished, dry the area well with a soft cloth. The downside of this home remedy is that it’s not effective in tackling mould on porous surfaces, such as wood or drywall unless it’s combined with a special detergent.

Lily Cameron at Fantastic Services advises that protective thick clothing and gloves be worn if choosing this method as both the mould and bleach fumes can be dangerous to inhale.

2. Baking soda

What you'll need

Baking soda

Spray bottle

Brush

Method

To clean mould with baking soda add a quarter teaspoon of baking soda to 2 cups of water, pour the solution into a spray bottle, spray the mouldy area and scrub it with a brush. Rinse the area afterwards. It’s recommended to treat the area again with the baking soda solution to prevent the mould from returning.

Since baking soda is mild, it's the ideal choice for a home with additional family members and pets, however, may sometimes not be strong enough for bigger mould problems.

3. Vinegar

What you'll need

Vinegar

Spray bottle

Damp cloth

Method

Put the vinegar into a spray bottle and spray it directly onto the affected area or a rag and apply it on the mould. Wait for around 15 minutes, repeat and finish off by wiping the area with a damp cloth.

Some experts would even argue that it should be kept on for longer. Warren Kinloch, bathroom expert at Bathroom Deal (opens in new tab) recommends leaving the vinegar on 'for 1-2 hours before scrubbing away' as it 'allows the vinegar to really soak, especially if you have porous surfaces like wood in your bathroom.'

Vinegar is also a natural and non-toxic remedy for mould removal at home. However, the downside is that it can leave a slight odour after use and it only works on mild mould cases.

4. Essential oils

What you'll need

Tea tree oil

Spray bottle

Cloth

Gloves

Method

Combine 1 teaspoon of tea tree oil with 1 cup of water in a spray bottle and shake it well. Spray the mouldy area, leave it to dry for around an hour, and wipe it with a cloth or dry towel.

Tea tree oil is used as an insect repellent, antiseptic, and deodorizer and it’s also one of the safest methods for mould removal. It’s a natural fungicide that cleans mould quickly and helps prevent spores from returning.

Don't forget to wear protective gloves because the oil can irritate some people’s skin.

5. Lemons

What you'll need

3-5 lemons

Spray bottle

Damp cloth

Brush

Method

Juice 3 to 5 lemons and pour or spray over the mouldy area. Let it sit for around 5 minutes and wipe the surface with a damp towel or cloth. Reapply and scrub the surface to get rid of more tough stains.

Lemons are a natural cleaner, deodoriser, stain remover and antiseptic. The lemons’ high acidity breaks the mould down, making it easier to remove and leaving behind a disinfected surface.

6. Borax

What you'll need

Borax powder

Brush

White vinegar spray

Method

Mix one cup of borax powder with 4 litres of water, and work the solution into the affected areas with a brush. Take care not to spread the mould to other parts of the wall or room. When finished, wipe up the borax solution and let it completely dry.

On top of that, Jordan Chance, product manager at PlumbNation (opens in new tab) advises giving the walls a quick spray with white vinegar to prevent re-contamination,

Regardless of whichever method took your fancy the most, it's important to stay on top of prevention to ensure the problem doesn't reoccur.

This can come in the form of ensuring you encourage ventilation throughout your home, like keeping windows open long enough to stop mould, or investing in the best dehumidifier to banish damp.

Which one of these methods was your favourite?