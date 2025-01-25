If you lost power during Storm Éowyn you could be entitled to up to £700 in compensation - here's how to tell if you're eligible
If you've been without power for more than 24 hours, you could be entitled to compensation
If Storm Éowyn has left you without power, you could be entitled to financial compensation from your energy supplier.
The storm is set to batter parts of the UK this weekend, with a red weather warning declared in Northern Ireland for the first time since the Met Office started using impact-based warnings in 2011. Strong winds and heavy rain can wreak havoc on power lines and leave your home without power.
Storms are unpredictable which is why knowing how to minimise the impact of storm damage on your home is so important. And if you’ve been left without power, you could claim up to £2,000 in compensation.
Check your eligable for compensation
According to Ofgem - the energy regulating body - the amount of compensation you can claim depends on the category of the severe weather and how long you were left without power. There are two storm categories which are based on the impact the severe weather has on the electricity network, such as pylons and overhead cables.
A category 1 storm causes eight times the average number of faults in 24 hours, while a category 2 storm causes 13 times the average number of faults.
The Ofgem website states you may be eligible for up to £2,000 in compensation, however, the experts we have spoken to state that the cap is likely to be at £700.
'With storms expected this weekend unplanned power cuts could be on the horizon. It’s important to know your rights if you lose power unexpectedly. If your electricity is off for 24 hours due to the storm, you could be eligible for £70 in compensation, with an additional £70 every 12 hours after that, capped at £700. The exact amount depends on the length of the outage and the severity of the weather,' says Ben Gallizzi, Uswitch energy expert.
'Compensation isn’t automatic, so remember to apply to your network operator. Claims should then be paid within 10 days of the outage ending (however, this may not be the case with weather-related outages).
'To stay ahead, keep emergency supplies like torches and charged power banks ready, and make a note of your Local Distribution Company’s contact details.'
What to do if you lose power
If your home has gone without power as a result of Storm Éowyn, it’s vital you report it as soon as possible.
‘Never assume that your electricity provider knows that you have had a power cut. Failing to alert them early could prolong the outage. The sooner an engineer is sent out to investigate the cause, the sooner you’ll have your power restored. To do this, simply call 105 to report the incident,’ advises Paul Collins, Technical Director of NICEIC - the UK's leading certification body for the electrical industry.
‘If your power has gone out, unplug all your smaller appliances and electrical equipment. Additionally, switch off larger appliances, such as electric showers using the switches. Doing so will prevent any electrical surge damage that may occur when the electricity is eventually restored. This advice is also essential during an electrical storm, to protect appliances from potential lightning strike power surges.
‘If your home is hit by lightning or experiences a power surge, first contact a NICEIC-registered electrician to assess any electrical damage to your home and ensure an electrical installation condition report (EICR) is issued to inform the repairs needed.
‘Some damage to electrical systems and appliances cannot be seen and any electrical repairs should always be carried out by a NICEIC-registered electrician – not yourself.’
