What's happening with mortgage rates and which lenders are pulling deals?

Multiple banks and building societies have temporarily removed mortgage deals from the market after a drop in the value of the pound against the US dollar, led to forecasts of rising interest rates. It is this uncertainty around the cost of borrowing that has driven multiple lenders to withdraw the deals.

Since Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s fiscal statement on 23 September, more than 935 mortgage products were removed from the market overnight, according to data analyst Moneyfacts. It was the highest daily drop on Moneyfacts records and more than double the previous record fall of 462 on 1 April 2022 at the start of lockdown.

Why mortgage rates going up?

Interest rates have been going up in an attempt to curb rising inflation, which is at a 40-year high. And this has meant mortgage rates have been rising too. With the pound falling in value, the Bank of England has said it won’t hesitate to raise interest rates again, which will mean another hike in mortgage rates. Interest rates are expected to hit 5.8% by April next year from their current level of 2.25%, according to economists.

Those with a fixed-rate mortgage won’t see an increase in their mortgage repayments until their fixed term ends and they look for a new deal. If your fixed-term deal is coming to an end soon, and you move to another fixed-rate deal, it’s likely you’ll be paying a much higher interest rate than you are right now.

But for the 2.2 million people with variable rate mortgages, it’s a different story. If you are on your lender’s standard variable rate (SVR), the interest rate is set by your lender and can change at their discretion, and it’s likely to go up.

Similarly, if you have a tracker mortgage, the amount of interest you pay is tied to the base rate which is set by the Bank of England. When that goes up, so will your mortgage repayments.

Your lender has to give you a month’s notice before your repayments are adjusted, but rising rates will be tough news for millions of households already feeling the squeeze of the cost of living crisis.

If you are a first-time buyer, ultimately, rising interest rates mean it will be harder for you to get onto the property ladder, especially if you don't have a large deposit. Affordability tests will be harder to pass if interest rates rise again, as monthly repayments are likely to be quite high. This will also mean that the maximum amount you can borrow is likely to be less.

Prospective homebuyers will also find that there are fewer mortgage products to choose from, until lenders start to reintroduce deals back to the market.

Matthew Sanders, mortgage spokesperson for Go.Compare (opens in new tab), said: 'In terms of what you can do at the moment, paying close attention to your affordability calculations is essential, particularly for first-time buyers and home movers increasing their loans.

'Customers looking to remortgage and fix should speak to an independent mortgage advisor and assess what they'll pay on a deal they can secure today against what they believe rates will do next year. This will be speculative but taking action, seeking advice and knowing what rate increases mean for your repayments is essential for your financial planning.'

Which lenders are pulling mortgage deals?

Lenders who have pulled or changed their mortgage deals for new customers include:

Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Bank (all part of Lloyds Banking Group)

HSBC UK

Santander

Yorkshire Building Society

Nationwide

Virgin Money

Halifax

Atom

Post Office

Bank of Ireland

Skipton Building Society

Scottish Building Society

Darlington

CHL Mortgages.

Halifax has temporarily withdrawn mortgage products that come with fees, but is still offering fee-free products. HSBC UK, Virgin Money and Skipton Building Society have removed residential and buy-to-let mortgages for new customers, while Nationwide is increasing rates on its fixed mortgages, and it's intermediary The Mortgage Works is withdrawing it's fixed rate buy-to-let mortgages. Santander is removing all 60% and 85% loan-to-value mortgages for new customers, while also raising interest rates on new mortgages and transfers.

Daniel Clinton, Head of Nationwide's specialist lender The Mortgage Works, said: 'Whilst it’s not our preference, given the current economic environment and significant levels of demand we are seeing, we are temporarily withdrawing our range of fixed rate buy to let products and we’ll look to re-introduce at them at the earliest opportunity.'

In most cases, products have been made unavailable to new customers and some lenders, including Virgin Money and Skipton Building Society, have said that mortgage applications already submitted will be processed as normal.