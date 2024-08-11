Front garden lawn ideas – 10 unique and wildlife-friendly ways to transform the front of your home

The right front garden lawn idea can transform your home. Neat, tidy and well-maintained spaces provide the first impression for passersby and neighbours, but there should be more to them than just appeasing curtain-twitchers from down the road.

Front gardens are traditionally simple spaces, typically with a square or rectangular patch of lawn and maybe a few shrubs thrown in for good measure. However, I think front gardens have the potential to be so much more than just unused lawns. Fortunately, many front garden ideas offer clever and attractive alternatives.

So, is it time to rethink the potential of our front lawns? Yes, and with a little imagination, you can easily create a space that is aesthetically pleasing, beneficial for the environment and functional. Here, we share some innovative and exciting front garden lawn ideas to try this year.

Our front lawns needn't be boring. If you are seeking new and novel small front garden ideas that incorporate environmental design elements, you've come to the right place. It is finally time to forget about manicured turf and perfect stripes and think outside of the box.

1. Incorporate a wildflower meadow

One garden trend that you will be aware of is replacing lawns with wildflower meadows. Many rewilding ideas encourage us to maximise native plants and wildflowers - and who wouldn't want more flowers in their front garden?

'If you have a front lawn, why not consider something more interesting and low maintenance than the classic lawn with stripes,' says Amber Hine, garden expert and owner of Hine Garden Design. 'One option is the on-trend meadow approach.

'It is important to do your research,' Amber adds, 'selecting a seed mix that suits your site. Why not opt for some yellow rattle to reduce grass vigour, along with other native blooms like poppies and cornflowers?' Wildflower seed mixes are available from Amazon.

'I would encourage you to consider not applying the no-mow-May approach,' Amber continues, 'and, instead, let your wildflower meadow stand for much longer. Allow the seeds to set, the insects to nest, and embrace the textures and tones of the seedheads that arrive late in the summer.'

Amber Hine Social Links Navigation Garden Designer Amber is an award-winning garden and landscape designer, based in Bedfordshire and working across the UK. She offers bespoke garden and landscape design, creating abundant outdoor spaces that foster a natural environment to relax in and reconnect with each other and nature.

2. Plant bulbs in your lawn

It is also a good idea to incorporate different plants that bloom at different times as part of your front garden lawn ideas. Year-round interest is something that gardeners should always be mindful of.

Consider planting daffodils, tulips or fritillaries for a natural bulb display that will bloom in late winter and early spring. I find these pops of bright colour can add interest to an otherwise green lawn, particularly at a time of year when the garden remains in its winter dormancy.

Plant your bulbs 2 to 3 inches deep, and be sure to leave the foliage to turn yellow before you cut back in the summer. This will give the bulb the best chance of returning the following year.

For another charming option that will create a jewel-like aesthetic when scattered through a lawn, try planting crocus bulbs, available from Amazon, for vibrant pops of orange, yellow and purple early in the year.

3. Use grass alternatives

There are many alternatives to grass that should be considered as part of your front garden lawn ideas. 'Two impressive grass alternatives are thyme and chamomile,' says garden designer and consultant, Raine Clarke-Wills. 'I would typically recommend these alternatives for smaller gardens to those interested in a wild aesthetic or those seeking herb garden ideas.'

'Thyme brings a gorgeous vibrancy with its plush pink and purple hues in the spring and summer months. It also saturates the surroundings with a captivating fragrance,' Raine adds.

'A thick carpet of chamomile can be a fantastic alternative to grass, preserving the emerald green colouring even in dry weather, and emitting a delightful fragrance reminiscent of apples,' Raine continues. 'Both thyme and chamomile form beautiful, low-maintenance options and can be walked upon.'

Other options include 'clover and sedum, two sustainable alternatives that don't need much water, fertiliser or mowing,' says gardener Jane Dobbs. Clover is certainly one weed to leave in a garden if you are keen on attracting pollinators to your plot.

'While clover fixes nitrogen in the soil, sedum helps retain moisture,' Jane adds. 'Even though clover is resilient to moderate foot traffic, it is not as resilient as more traditional turfgrasses, so I would caution against constant walking.

'Sedums are hardy and resilient, so they're perfect for low-traffic areas,' Jane says. 'But remember, these alternatives are not as tough as grass lawns when it comes to heavy traffic.'

Clover seed is available from Amazon.

Jane Dobbs Social Links Navigation Team Lead Gardening Jane has been working in gardening for ten years, now managing a fantastic group of gardeners. Her favourite aspect of gardening is that it teaches patience. Jane currently lives in London and has a small flower oasis on her balcony.

Raine Clarke-Wills Social Links Navigation Garden designer and consultant Raine is Raine Garden Design’s head consultant designer where she has successfully designed and built hundreds of projects, ranging from charming, intimate courtyards, to impressive rambling estates.

4. Create a front garden orchard

Another option that will complement your meadow aesthetic is to create a micro-orchard. Even if you have a small lawn area, consider planting one or two dwarf fruit trees, helping to add vertical interest and privacy to your front garden. Grass, bulbs and wildflowers will happily grow around the base of any fruit trees. Dwarf apple trees are available from Amazon.

What's more, fruit trees are prized for their spring blossom, and who doesn't enjoy the sight of flowers in March and April? If you are keen to explore some bee garden ideas this year, a micro-orchard might be just the thing for you.

'Pollinators love native trees and plants,' says Jane Dobbs. 'Shrubs and trees with flowers, like apple and cherry trees, are great for a front garden. In early spring, when other flowers aren't blooming, these provide nectar and pollen.'

So, why not consider planting a fruit tree or two as part of your front garden lawn ideas, and enjoy a harvest of delicious apples, plums or cherries in the years to come?

5. Use winding pathways

Front garden lawns are often under-utilised spaces. Consider incorporating a winding path or stepping stones to invite visitors and children to use the space. After all, if you have a front garden, surely you should use it?

'A front garden that is just grass may not be practical for most of us,' says Alice Turner, Head of Product for Marshalls. 'Can you picture the muddy footprints you can track through the house? Opting for a combination of soft landscaping and hard landscaping is the best of both worlds.'

When considering front garden path ideas, think about the aesthetic that works for you and your home. Using modern, sleek paving slabs might not be the best look for an old cottage.

'One option I love is stepping stone paths,' says Alice. 'These can be an appealing choice, particularly for smaller gardens as they require less lawn removal.' As Alice says, stepping stones or a winding path through a lawn will help visitors engage with your front garden, making the most of your outside space.

FAQs

What is the most cost-effective solution to transforming a front lawn?

Creating a wildflower meadow is as simple as buying a packet of seeds, which can cost no more than a few pounds. Once you have your seeds, simply follow the sowing instructions and watch your plot jump to life in a matter of weeks.

So, why not consider implementing one or more of our exciting alternative front garden lawn ideas this year? Within no time, your bland turfed area can be transformed into a blaze of colour and hum with pollinators.