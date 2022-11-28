Stuck for Christmas gifting ideas? A digital photo frame is the perfect solution
Stuck for what to get your loved ones this festive season? Here’s a failsafe idea that will slot into any and every home set-up
While we all love giving and receiving gifts at Christmas, the process of finding and buying the perfect gift is a hassle we could all do without – especially if you’re gifting to someone who seems to have everything they need already.
The wifi-connected picture frames from Aura – now available to buy nationwide at Currys (opens in new tab) – might just be the Christmas gift buying hack you need then. Not only are they practical, stylish, and thoughtful, but – as a bit of a Christmas cheat – they work for a wide range of people, from grandparents wanting to show off the grandkids, to the newly married couple with a stack of gorgeous wedding photos to reminisce over.
What is an Aura digital photo frame?
First things first – what is a wifi-connected picture frame, and how do they work? Well, it’s like an ordinary picture frame, but instead of just housing a printed-out photo, it can connect with your devices to show off the digital photos you hold on your computer or smartphone.
Digital photo frames have been around for a while, but the popularity of the frames by Aura comes from their ease of use compared to previous versions from other makers.
Quick and easy to set up, you can easily add photos and videos from anywhere using the Aura app (available on iOS and Android), and invite close family and friends to share privately too. It also rather handily comes with unlimited cloud storage and auto-dimming to adjust to the brightness of every room.
Which frame is right for you?
There are two types of Aura frame to choose from, and choosing between them is hard – so we’ll try and make it a bit easier.
The Carver is an inch larger than the Mason and comes in a landscape orientation. The versatile Mason can be turned portrait or landscape – although this is no slight on the Mason, which gets around its landscape mount by intelligently pairing portrait-oriented photos next to each other. Besides that, the brilliant tech stays the same between the two.
It really is a question of which Aura frame will sit best in your loved one's home.
