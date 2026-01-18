Post and everyday clutter were slowly taking over our kitchen until I set up this simple family command centre
This clutter-busting setup calms the chaos
Our kitchen is barely finished, and yet somehow, almost overnight, we've slipped straight back into old habits. Letters, school forms, random bits of paper, and important things we *mustn't* forget about have started migrating to the corner of the island. One letter becomes a stack pretty quickly, and suddenly, the heart of our brand-new kitchen looks constantly cluttered.
Enter the family command centre. A small but mighty setup that's already stopping post from piling up and helping us feel far more organised day to day. I opted for a wall-based system (namely, this notice board set, £29.99 from Amazon), to pin things up as opposed collect them on another surface.
As someone who believes a calm home starts with staying somewhat organised, with good organisational systems in place (and who has two small daughters generating an impressive amount of admin), I knew I needed to figure something out before the clutter got out of control. And this setup has done wonders for doing just that.
What I bought for our family command centre
I kept the setup intentionally simple, focusing on things that would genuinely earn their keep in everyday family life rather than just look nice on the wall (although that was a consideration too!)
The problem we had wasn't the post itself, but more the lack of a clear, designated home for it. Everything just hovered in a sort of messy limbo on the island without one. I looked at it at the end of each day and told myself I'll sort it later, but I didn't quite know where it was all going to go.
The setup needed to work for real family life, so I didn't want anything complicated or overly Pinterest-perfect. I opted for three key elements, all positioned on a wall in our pantry that we visit multiple times a day.
By creating this dedicated spot for paperwork and everyday admin, I removed the whole decision-making from the process, which was so helpful for me as I was feeling pretty overwhelmed. I don't need to wonder where these things will go, as they all have a place now.
It's seriously satisfying about walking into the kitchen and see clear worktops again, especially in our brand new space. OK, the command centre hasn't eliminated paperwork from our lives, but it has stopped it from taking over our kitchen.
While our wall-mounted setup works brilliantly for us, I know it won't necessarily suit everyone's home or layout. The beauty of a family command centre is that it's completely adaptable because it's more about the system than the actual products. These are the other smart alternatives I seriously considered and would still recommend.
Family command centres I rate
A family command centre won't look the same for every family. For us, it looks like tackling the paper piles, school admin and everyday clutter that kept landing on our kitchen island, but for another family, it might be more about schedules, keys or meal planning.
The key is noticing where chaos naturally builds up and putting a simple system in place to catch it. When it's designed around your actual routines, it'll help reduce clutter and mental load without feeling like another thing to manage.
Do you have a family command centre in your house? Let me know!
Jenny is Senior Digital Editor and joined the team in 2021, working across Ideal Home, Real Homes, Homes & Gardens, Livingetc and Gardeningetc. Since getting on the property ladder, her passion for interior design and gardening has taken on a new lease of life. She loves collecting and salvaging unique items (much to her other half's despair) but sniffing out stylish home bargains is her one true love.