This £30 stair basket has quietly fixed the clutter that always builds up on our stairs – it's made such a big difference

There's one spot in my house that seems to attract clutter no matter how tidy I try to be, and that place is the stairs. School jumpers that didn't quite make it upstairs, stray toys waiting to be returned to bedrooms, odd socks, a hairbrush maybe, all congregated right there for someone (i.e. me) to take up.

Enter the stair basket, namely this Woodluv stair basket, £29.99 from Amazon. It does exactly what it sounds like: it's a neat hallway storage idea that sits neatly on a lower step or at the foot of the stairs, acting as a temporary holding zone for anything that needs to go up or back down the stairs. Instead of messy, clutter spreading across multiple stairs, this keeps everything contained in one neat little place.

I went for a neutral woven style with soft handles, which blends into our hallway, and it looks just the part.

Woodluv Seagrass Stair Basket with Handle £16.99 at Amazon This is the stair basket I went for, except mine is the grey version. It's a simple design that won't take up too much space on your staircase, but it's roomy enough to store a reasonable amount of clutter.

The small storage solution couldn't be simpler, really. Anything that needs to go upstairs goes straight into the basket. No more piles or visual clutter are creeping up the staircase, and no tripping hazards.

What makes it especially practical is the handle, which sounds like a very small detail (most baskets have one), but it makes all the difference. When I do finally have the energy to tackle it, I just grab the basket, take it upstairs and go room by room putting things back where they belong. It's way easier than making endless individual trips up and down.

(Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane)

And it looks good too. The grey tone of mine works well in my hallway, blending in rather than shouting storage basket.

Compared to the visual chaos of loose clutter on the stairs, it helps the hallway look more put-together instantly, even on days when life feels anything but.

(Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane)

It might be a very simple idea, but sometimes those are the ones that make the biggest difference! It's not a system that demands constant upkeep or micro decluttering.

It's a holding zone, really, as the mess technically still exists. But the difference is that it's contained (and hidden clutter), which makes the space feel calmer.

(Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane)

For me, the stair basket has helped keep my hallway looking half decent with minimal effort and in a busy family home, that's a small win I'll happily take.

If the one I have isn't quite to your taste, here are a few other stylish options to consider.

Anything that makes day-to-day tidying feel easier is a win. And a stair basket isn't about achieving a perfectly clutter-free home.

It's a small, affordable fix that makes a big difference to how our hallway looks daily. Who wouldn't want that?