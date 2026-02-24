We all know that we feel better after a good night's sleep, and we probably all know that our sleep environment – i.e our bedroom – can impact the quality of our sleep.

However, when it comes to how to sleep better, there's a trick to creating a healthy sleep space.

In fact, according to feng shui experts, there's one simple practice that can improve sleep quality, increase vitality and immune resilience, and reduce mental fog in the mornings.

And the even better news is that this feng shui hack is completely free. What is it? Well, it's all about the circulation of air in our bedrooms.

Why is the circulation of air in the bedroom so important?

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

Why is the circulation of air in the bedroom so important? 'Because a bedroom that is rarely aired can accumulate stagnant energy or 'Qi', says Alexandra Berthault, feng shui expert at Chez Holistics and board member of the feng shui society UK.

'This can lead to restless or shallow sleep, mental fog or heaviness upon waking, reduced vitality and immune resilience, and emotional stagnation, particularly in relationships'.

This stagnant energy can accumulate overnight, because as Alexandra explains, 'during sleep, the body releases physical toxins and emotional residue. If the air in the bedroom is not renewed, this energy lingers.'

We've probably all walked back into our bedroom after breakfast and realised the air feels a little heavy and stuffy. According to feng shui principles, this is something to be avoided if we want a healthy sleep space.

How to get rid of 'stagnant' bedroom energy

(Image credit: Future PLC/Siobhan Doran)

So, how can we remove this heavy and stagnant energy from the bedroom? 'Fresh air is one of the simplest yet most powerful feng shui ‘cures’,' says Sue Holmes, feng shui and space clearing expert at FireHorse.

'In classical feng shui, stagnant air equals stagnant energy – and in the bedroom, this can affect sleep quality, mood, and relationship harmony.'

This means that getting fresh, non-stagnant air into the bedroom is vital for a healthy sleep space, and it can be as simple as opening the bedroom window to allow fresh air in.

'Opening the window allows fresh, living energy (chi) to circulate and refresh the room,' explains Sue.

'You do not want to breathe stale bedroom air that holds old, used energy, agrees Dr Michael Oon, feng shui consultant. 'This does no favours to your body. One way to get fresh energy is to open the bedroom window, which lets in ample fresh air.'

How often should you open a bedroom window?

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Opening the bedroom window sounds simple enough, but how often should we be doing this?

'From a feng shui perspective, the bedroom should be aired daily,' says Alexandra, 'ideally in the morning.'

'I suggest opening the bedroom windows daily,' agrees Amanda Sophia, founder of the International Feng Shui School.

'Ideally, leaving one small window slightly ajar throughout the day,' continues Amanda. 'This allows the chi (energy) to circulate, giving space for old, stagnant energy to leave and inviting in the fresh, positive energy of the new day.'

However, in winter, leaving the bedroom window open all day could prove too chilly for some, plus there are safety concerns to consider. So if all-day bedroom airing isn't possible, what are our alternatives?

How long should you leave the bedroom window open for?

(Image credit: Future / James French)

'Ideally, I recommend opening bedroom windows every day for at least 10–20 minutes,' says Sue, 'even in colder months, in order to clear stale energy and invite new vitality into the space.'

'Think of it as resetting the energy of the room – just as you shower at the start of a new day.'

'If leaving a window open all day isn’t possible, at least open the windows first thing in the morning with the intention of welcoming fresh, new energy,' advises Amanda. 'This can aid in a more balanced nervous system, support better health and well-being, enhance mental clarity, and improve sleep.'

'In colder months, even 5–10 minutes is sufficient,' says Alexandra. 'In noisy or polluted areas, choose quieter times of day and ventilate briefly but regularly. This is especially relevant in urban environments and modern homes with sealed windows and limited natural airflow.'

(Image credit: Future PLC / Davide Lovatti)

And you don't have to have the windows wide open if the weather is very cold. 'You can continue this habit over the winter with a tiny gap of 1cm or less,' suggests Michael. 'The windows in my bedroom have a gap of at least 1cm all year round.'

As Alexandra sums up, 'in essence, feng shui in the bedroom is not about rigid rules. However, fresh air is one of the most overlooked – yet most powerful – feng shui adjustments.'

'Fresh air renews Qi, so the simple practice of opening the window daily, even briefly, can create a bedroom that truly supports rest, health, and renewal.' And that certainly sounds good to me!