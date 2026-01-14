I stopped trying to do big house resets and started using a tidy-up timer instead – now my kids want to help me too!

If you live in a busy family home, like me, you'll know that mess has a way of building up almost without you noticing. One minute the living room is tidy, the next it's scattered with toys, books, soft play and the general everyday chaos of everyday life with little ones.

I have two daughters. One is three, and the other is six, and while they bring endless energy and fun, they are brilliant at making a mess and they've never been particularly keen on clearing it all up again. As a working mum, I often find myself feeling pretty overwhelmed by the sheer volume of stuff that needs to be dealt with at the end of every day. Full house resets just aren't realistic for us, and asking the girls to tidy usually leads to a fair amount of resistance. Although who am I to judge? I don't really want to clear up either!

What we needed was a way to reset our space in bursts. That's when I learned about using a tidy-up timer (ours is this cute little apple timer, £8.99 from Amazon). It's really helped us as a family to approach tidying in bite-sized chunks (sort of like micro-decluttering), making it more manageable and far less daunting for the kids and me.

Liorque Visual Timer for Kids, 60 Minute Visual Countdown Timer £9.99 at Amazon

Instead of saying 'help mummy tidy up', I now say 'let's do a five-minute tidy and see what we can get done before the timer goes off.' That small shift has made a big difference.

For my girls, the timer turns tidying into a bit of a race against time, something they love to do when running up the stairs for bath time. They can see how long it will last with the timer set, and they know it's not going to drag on forever. It's more of a challenge than a chore, and that makes them far more willing to help.

We usually tidy together before we go up to do the bedtime routine. Both of them take on really simple tasks like putting toys in a big basket, moving shoes to the shoe rack and stacking books in a pile, while I clear surfaces and deal with the inevitable pile of clutter, winging them to their original home or into the stair basket (ours is Woodluv's seagrass stair basket, £29.99 at Amazon) to take upstairs.

Our humble apple-shaped kitchen timer, which you can pick up at Amazon for £8.99 (Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane)

What sealed the deal thought for us is having a small reward once the timer finishes - for both the kids and me. I've made it small like picking the next TV show, a cool sticker or maybe a chocolate coin.

And once the timer is up and the girls get their treat, they know they're done. I also get a tidier space, so it's a fair deal all round.

However, the timer doesn't just help the kids - it's actually helped me too. I find my never-ending to-do list overwhelming at the best of times. I can easily freeze when there's too much going on, and I don't feel like I have enough energy or time. I have noticed, though, that giving myself a set time limit of, say, 15 minutes makes tasks feel more manageable.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Henderson)

Knowing I only have to do 10 - 15-minute tidying stints stops me from putting it off and it removes the pressure to do everything perfectly. Once the timer ends, I feel a little lighter. Most of the time, I keep going, so the timer is a good way to kickstart a buzz!

I use it for everything from tidying up and decluttering to life admin tasks like scheduling appointments, and even brushing the kids' teeth (we all know what a battle that is.)

My only advice is if you are planning to try out the timer technique, start small and choose the same time every day, especially for the kids, making sure you actually stop when the timer ends, even if the room isn't *quite* as tidy as you'd like it to be.

Now all you need are some good places to tidy everything away in!

For us, the tidy-up timer has turned something we all used to dread into a nice little part of our daily routine that actually helps our family. The girls feel proud of helping (with a little bit of healthy competition thrown in the mix), and I feel less overwhelmed. Plus, we get to come down to a clearer, calmer space in the morning. It's a win-win for everyone!

Do you use a tidy-up timer in your house? Let us know!