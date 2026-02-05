I live in a tiny house with minimal storage – these are the clever clutter busters I use to keep my home tidy and organised

When my husband and I bought our first home in 2020, we were very naive. Our budget didn’t allow for a huge house, but we were so drawn to the character and cosiness of the small Victorian terrace that the lack of built-in storage didn’t even cross our minds. But as you can imagine, it didn’t take us long to realise that a small home + a lack of storage = clutter everywhere.

Of course, we considered using various decluttering methods to get rid of the visible clutter that wouldn’t fit in the small built-in cupboards, but the reality was that we needed to keep many of those items. Most were practical things we used regularly, so we had to find a way to store and organise them to keep the house tidy while still keeping them readily available.

Six years later, I would now consider myself somewhat of a small-home clutter queen, as my house has never been neater, tidier, or more organised. So, these are the clever clutter busters I swear by in a small house with minimal storage that you can use, too.

1. Clutter buckets

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

One thing I’ve learned over the years is that it’s impossible to curb the clutter completely - unless you decide to have a purge party and get rid of all of your belongings. However, it is possible to hide clutter in a way that doesn’t make you feel overwhelmed or disrupt your home’s aesthetic, and that’s with the help of a ‘clutter bucket.’

A clutter bucket is essentially a storage basket that holds the ugly-but-practical belongings you need nearby, but don’t want on shelves or worktops. In fact, a clutter bucket is something that people with a tidy hallway always have, and Sophia Lorimer, founder of Fine-Tuned Wardrobe, says, ‘A small ‘landing tray’ or basket near the front door for keys and daily essentials can help to contain clutter before it spreads.’

I swear by this Woodluv Set of 3 Seagrass Storage Boxes (£24.99 at Amazon ) as they have lids to quite literally shut out the clutter, and they come in three sizes to suit different rooms around my home. I’ve put one in my kitchen, one in my living room, and another in the bedroom - and they really have been a game-changer.

Set Of 3 Contrast Storage Baskets £20 at Dunelm These storage baskets will make the perfect clutter buckets. They come in three different sizes, and have lids to hide the clutter within. Habitat Harlequin Blue Trinket Tray £8 at Habitat It's not a basket or bucket per se, but this tray can still offer a designated space for keys and trinkets to not only organise but also brighten up a home. Habitat Set of 2 Bamboo Squares Plus Boxes £22 at Habitat Square storage baskets like this are incredibly versatile. They can hide anything and everything, and the bamboo detailing adds visual intrigue.

2. Self-adhesive hooks

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Some of my favourite clutter busters for a small home are the cheapest, and you can buy self-adhesive hooks like these Command Clear Medium Wire Toggle Hooks are just £10.50 at Argos. You can also buy them in so many different shapes and forms - from larger hooks that can hold heavier items to picture hanging strips for family photos.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

They’re also ideal for renters, as they don’t require drilling and can be easily removed without leaving any residue or glue. And I can’t deny that I’ve used them to my advantage in my small home with limited storage. I’ve banished visible clutter by sticking them inside cupboards and on walls to tidy everything from my dog’s leads and harnesses to bath towels and hanging storage baskets.

Take it from someone who has used a lot of Command hooks over the years, though; you need to make sure that you choose the right ones for the amount of weight you’re trying to hang. Although they can easily hold heavy-duty items, they can also fall down just as easily if you push them too far.

3. Furniture with hidden storage

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

Although I live in a house with limited built-in storage, my floor space is limited as well, so adding giant wardrobes and cupboards just doesn’t quite work in my space. Because of this, I’ve had to get creative over the years and choose furniture with hidden storage that has multiple uses.

Perhaps the best clutter-busting upgrade we’ve made has been switching out our regular bedframe (which was quite low to the ground, so storing things underneath was difficult) with an ottoman bedframe - the Ascot Ottoman Storage Bed, £299 at DUSK, to be exact. The extra storage space this offers has been incredible, and the bedroom is completely clutter-free.

However, there are so many other pieces of furniture you can buy with hidden storage for smaller homes. This includes ottoman storage benches, slimline console tables/room dividers, storage footstools, and even bathroom mirror cupboards - something that people with tidy bathrooms swear by.

Habitat Squares Plus 8 Cube Storage Unit £95 at Habitat A storage cube like this can successfully work as a room divider in open-plan homes, while also offering lots of storage to banish visual clutter. White Mirrored Storage Single Wall Cabinet £85 at Next What I love about this mirrored cabinet is that the internal shelf is movable, so you can adjust the storage height to your requirements. Wavie Velvet Storage Ottoman £119 at Dunelm This storage ottoman would be a stylish addition to any bedroom, and also serves as extra storage for everything from your spare blankets to your clothes.

4. Tension rods

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

I have tension rods all over my small house, and these cheap and affordable additions are extremely handy - especially if you want to tackle clutter efficiently. That’s because tension rods like this AIZESI Extendable Tension Rod (£14.99 at Amazon) can be tailored to any space in any room and instantly offer more storage.

I’ve used them to organise my wardrobe and create extra space for hanging items, I’ve used them to hang bottles of cleaning products under my sink, and I’ve even used them to hang mugs under my kitchen cupboards. I have this 10 Pack of S Hooks (£14.99 at Amazon) to help me do that - and I genuinely think it creates an impressive focal point in my kitchen, too.

These tension rods also give everyday items that could clutter up my worktops and visible space a new home, without taking up space that’s already there. So, they’re well worth it, and now I wouldn’t live in a clutter-free home without them.

Stainless Steel Extendable Tension Pole £11.99 at Amazon This extendable tension rod extends from 72cm-130cm, making it ideal for wardrobes and cupboards. However, there is a longer option if you need it. SONGMICS Shower Corner Shelf £23.99 at Amazon This tension rod shower pole doesn't require any drilling, but will give you four shelves' worth of storage for all of your bathroom essentials. KINGRACK Kitchen Rail Pan Hanger £15.99 at Amazon You do need to drill this kitchen rail, but it's one of the best ways to curb the clutter caused by pots, pans, and utensils that can't be stored elsewhere.

5. Over-the-door organisers

(Image credit: Future PLC/Adam Carter)

When you live in a small house, you need to take advantage of any available space. And while the backs of doors are often overlooked, I’ve come to realise they are ideal for over-the-door organisers that help banish clutter that would otherwise have nowhere else to go.

This is echoed by Sophia, who says, ‘Over-door hooks or rails for coats, bags and dressing gowns are perfect for removing clutter from chairs and floors.’ However, the beauty of over-the-door organisers is that they aren’t just what people with tidy bedrooms have. They can also be used in any room.

I’ve used them to store everything from shoes on the back of my under-the-stairs cupboard door to towels on the back of my bathroom door, and I I even have one that serves as a ‘junk organiser’ to hold random bits and bobs on the back of my home office door so I don’t have to sacrifice a drawer in my kitchen as a junk drawer. They really do work.

The Edited Life Back of Door Organiser £22 at Dunelm This over-the-door organiser offers more storage than you can shake a stick at. Alongside the larger pockets, it also has pockets on the side for smaller items of clutter. Argos Home 2 Tier Over Door Storage Organiser £9 at Argos Perfect for spices, food packets or cleaning products, this over-the-door organiser is designed with cupboards in mind. Just make sure you check the width of your doors to ensure it's suitable. Lifewit Over the Door Shoe Organiser £16.99 at Amazon Designed specifically with shoes in mind, this over-the-door organiser has 11 pockets for your shoes - wherever you keep them. As long as you have a door, you can store them!

I couldn't be without these small home clutter busters now, so hopefully they can transform your house, too.