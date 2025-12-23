I don’t have time to tidy my entire home before guests arrive – so, I’ve used the 5/7 decluttering method to fake a clutter-free home this Christmas

I’m hosting Christmas for the first time this year. And while having all of my loved ones under my roof sounded like a great idea a few months ago, the pressure to make everything look (and be) perfect has left me feeling increasingly overwhelmed. That’s why I’ve been on the hunt for ways to work smarter and not harder in the run-up to Christmas - and the 5/7 decluttering method offers just that.

Of course, there are so many decluttering methods out there, but the reality is that many of these require a lot of time, energy and patience - all of which I don’t have. I know that many others are in the same boat right now, which is why I’ve decided to share a game-changing tidying hack I’ve found to declutter my home quickly and efficiently - without actually doing a lot of work.

I used the 5/7 decluttering method this weekend, and my house couldn’t be in better shape to receive my guests. And as Sophia Lorimer, Sustainable Stylist and the founder of Fine-Tuned Wardrobe, explains, ‘In December, energy levels dip, and to-do lists explode. This method gives you quick wins.’ So, this is how you can use it too.

What is the 5/7 decluttering method?

Although you shouldn’t confuse the 5/7 decluttering method with the 5-second decluttering rule (which is ruthless), both methods focus on time. While the latter is measured in seconds, the 5/7 decluttering method focuses on time in days.

It also largely focuses on the things that are visible - such as the items you keep on your kitchen counters or your bedside table. And, essentially, the aim is to declutter or rehome everything you don’t use for at least five out of the seven days of the week.

This is echoed by Shannon Murphy, Professional Organiser and Founder of Simpl Living Co . She says, ‘If something is used five out of seven days a week, it’s a good idea to keep it in an easily accessible spot. These are your high-use items that support your everyday routines.’

‘Anything used less often can be moved to a less prominent space, stored away, or considered for decluttering entirely,’ Shannon adds.

Yes, it’s important to note that you don’t have to get rid of everything you declutter - especially if you’re gearing up to host like me. It could be that you simply move these items temporarily so your house looks neater and tidier over Christmas. Then, you can tackle them properly later.

That’s exactly what I’ve done. I’ve decluttered the areas my guests will notice when they come round for the festivities, and when they’re gone and I’m ready to give my home a January reset , I’ll focus on using a more intensive decluttering method to start the new year off right.

The benefits of the 5/7 decluttering method

1. You tackle the smaller stuff

Sometimes the smaller items in your home are the biggest culprits for clutter, and they’re often overlooked because they’re considered small and inconsequential. However, the 5/7 decluttering method allows you to actually take stock of whether these smaller items are worthy of a place on show - especially over Christmas.

Shannon says, ‘When people apply this rule, they’re often surprised by how few things actually need to stay out and how much calmer and more spacious their home feels once the visual and practical clutter is reduced.’

2. It’s quick and easy

The 5/7 decluttering method doesn’t require too much thought - just a quick and simple jog of your memory to remember whether you’ve used it in the past week or not. For most people, this should be a knee-jerk decision that takes a matter of seconds. And it’s worth having a system in place, too.

Sophia advises, ‘Focus on low-emotional-load clutter first. And have three bags ready - donate, recycle, repair/sell. The aim isn’t just to throw things away, but to mindfully close the loop on the things you no longer need.’

3. It can be used in any space

The beauty of using the 5/7 decluttering method over Christmas is that it can be used in any space. So, you can choose to use it across your whole house, or simply focus on high-traffic areas you know your guests will frequent. In many cases, it could be as easy as moving these items to a different area of the same room.

Shannon says, ‘For example, high shelves in a kitchen that require a stool could store Christmas crockery, while the back corner of an under-stairs cupboard could be ideal for winter activity equipment or seasonal clothing.’

What to buy

I really couldn't recommend the 5/7 decluttering method more!