New & Now
Ideal Home's Editor-in-Chief shares what's on her interiors radar right now
I never thought I'd be saying it, but this year I'm embracing the 'tacky Christmas' trend and really going for it with a gold Christmas tree in my kitchen, adorned with a selection of food-related baubles and kitsch decorations. I'll be throwing on handfuls of tinsel lametta (I'm thinking pink from Amazon) and topping the tree with a striped bow I've been stalking on John Lewis.
I'm definitely not claiming it's the height of good taste, but it's bright and fun, which makes me smile – and that feels like exactly what I need for Christmas right now.
Heather Young has been Ideal Home’s Editor since late 2020, and Editor-In-Chief since 2023. She is an interiors journalist and editor who’s been working for some of the UK’s leading interiors magazines for over 20 years, both in-house and as a freelancer.