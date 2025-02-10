How to stay organised in a small house — 6 systems professional organisers use to minimise clutter and maximise storage

If you’re used to small-space living, you’ll already know that every inch counts. Knowing how to stay organised in a small house goes beyond just that, however. Cramming everything in might feel like a quick win, but it’ll do you no favours in the long run – giving careful thought to how you sort and store is crucial if you want to keep clutter at bay.

It’s one thing organising a small house, but you’ll need to keep on top of things if you want it to stay organised. Don’t be put off – it’s not as much of a chore as you might think. The more complicated your systems, the less likely you are to stick to them, so when it comes to home organisation tips, the simpler the better.

Tackling storage is also on the to-do list. With limited square footage to play with, the last thing you want is clutter overflowing. That’s not to say you need to buy more, mind – there’s plenty of space-boosting solutions to maximise what you’ve already got.

Somewhat ironically, there’s no ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach when it comes to organising a small house – solutions that work for some might not work for others. However, there are some general tips and systems you can employ which tend to work across the board. Start with these and you can adapt as you go.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

1. Implement regular decluttering sessions

Whether you’re starting small with cabinets and closets, or tackling an entire room, always begin with a good declutter. With storage at a premium, there’s no point wasting space on items you don’t need or want, so be strict with yourself.

‘Trying to organise without decluttering is like rearranging deck chairs on a sinking ship – it doesn’t solve the underlying issue. The less you own, the easier it is to maintain order’, says Siân Pelleschi, President of APDO and Founder of Sorted!

A recent client of mine had multiple sets of dinnerware, but only ever used one. I encouraged them to let go of those they didn’t need, which in turn freed up a whole cupboard for storing essential kitchen items’.

Siân Pelleschi President of APDO and Founder of Sorted! Siân's love of organising took her on the path she hadn't anticipated when she set up Sorted! in 2016 after the birth of her first child and came across APDO - the Association of Professional Declutters and Organisers. Siân’s love of APDO and the organising community saw her step into the President role in September 2022.

An initial purge is great, but you will need to implement regular decluttering sessions if you want to keep on top of things. Professional organiser Laura Price, founder of The Home Organisation, says:

'I’ll often rifle through a kitchen drawer or cupboard when I’m cooking, or take an extra 5 minutes when cleaning to check through and get rid of a few things. It doesn’t need to be much, but by getting into the habit of regularly reviewing what you have, you’ll find it much easier to keep things organised’.

Laura Price Professional home organiser After a career in PR for national events and with three young children, Laura realised that creating organised spaces brought her moments of calm in a busy life so she founded The Home Organisation. Now, she manages a team of professional organisers assisting clients across London and the South East.

2. Maximize space with storage helpers

(Image credit: Future PLC / Dominic Blackmore)

Ample storage is the key to good organisation, but when space is tight, the last thing you want to be doing is bringing in more than necessary. From pull-out shelving and adjustable dividers to bins, baskets and carousels, enlisting the help of home organisers can make drawers, cabinets and cupboards you’ve already got work that little bit harder.

‘I recently helped a client with organising a small bedroom. She was lacking in wardrobe space, so we installed a slim, wall-mounted clothes rail and added under-the-bed storage boxes for seasonal items. This provided sufficient storage without having to lose any floor space,’ explains Siân.

If you’ve got the budget, commissioning bespoke joinery is the most effective way of utilising tricky spaces. However, it’s perfectly possible to achieve the same space-boosting effects with shop-bought organisers – just be sure to take measurements before you invest to ensure you’re not left with any dead space.

Fabric Underbed Storage Box £15 at Dunelm Blend your storage in with your bedroom by choosing underbed storage box in a complementary colour, this Dunelm version comes in 4 different colours. Wall Mounted Clothes Rack,92cm (1 Pack) £11.99 at Amazon This simple pipe style wall mounted clothes rack will add-in extra storage and can take 60kg of weight. Under Bed Shoe Storage Organiser Set of 2 £24 at Amazon Fitting 32 pairs of shoes, this set of 2 under the bed shoe storage is a gamechanger with it's adjustable panels.

3. Invest in dual-purpose items

(Image credit: Future/Joanna Henderson)

If you haven’t got much in the way of existing storage but have limited square footage to play with, experts recommend investing in furnishings with more than one purpose. An ottoman or storage bed is a great example, or a clever headboard with hidden shelving inside.

‘Not only do they keep overflow items out of sight and dust-free, they’re far more space-efficient than under-bed boxes, particularly if you contain bulkier, lesser-used items (such as seasonal clothes, duvets, blankets and pillows) in vacuum bags’, says Laura.

The same ‘dual-purpose’ mindset can be applied when organising a small kitchen, too, she adds. ‘Where you can, choose appliances that serve more than one purpose to limit how many you need. And as always, if you realise you’re not using it that often, get rid of it’.

4. Make the most of vertical space

(Image credit: Future PLC / Dominic Blackmore)

Freeing up floor space is a great way of making a room feel and look bigger, so rid yourself of bulky cabinets, dressers and sideboards (they only encourage hoarding, anyway) and look to the walls for pared-back storage opportunities, instead.

‘Open shelving is the obvious go-to, but it can be a little bulky in smaller rooms. Hooks, rails and pegboards are a more streamlined option, and with a little creativity, can make for an eye-catching display’, says Vicky Silverthorn, founder of You Need a Vicky.

‘Fitting organisers such as hooks or hanging pockets to the back of a door or lining cabinets and wardrobes with stackable storage boxes is a handy hack for keeping less ‘sightly’ items close to hand’.

Like-It stacking storage tray £29 at John Lewis The bottom slides out of this stackable boxes for easy access and there's three sizes to choose from. Easyhomie wall organiser pegboard combination kit £35.99 at Amazon This easy-to-install design comes with a range of accessories including clips, hooks, buckets and shelves, so you can mix and match to suit your storage needs. Black mesh metal over-door cupboard organiser £12.99 at Lakeland This stylish, double-sided caddy hooks either way over cabinet doors. It's ideal for kitchens and bathrooms thanks to it's rust-resistant, powder-coated iron finish.

5. Give everything a home

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Henderson)

The most organised small homes have a designated place for everything, right down to the very last teaspoon. This makes for a neater-looking home, you’ll find it makes your life easier; less time spent looking for things, and less time spent tidying, too – bonus.

When working with small kitchen ideas for example, think about how you use the space and employ common sense. 'Whether it’s cooking, washing up or entertaining guests, it’s all about streamlining so your daily routines take 30 seconds, not five minutes!’ says Laura.

Bear in mind that when space is limited – or you’re dealing with rooms that serve more than one purpose, a study-cum-bedroom, for example, you may need to be a little flexible with where you store things. Grouping like-items together into containers or baskets means they can be stored anywhere in the house, then easily moved around as you need.

6. Get everyone on board with daily resets

Your small home isn’t going to stay neat and tidy all the time, and that’s ok – with simple systems and sensible storage in place, daily ‘resets’ are enough to keep on top of things and prevent clutter from building, particularly if you get all the family involved.

‘Small daily efforts prevent bigger decluttering sessions. Assign each household member a basket they can use as a clutter-drop zone throughout the day, then encourage everyone to return items to their proper places at the end of the day’, advises Siân.

(Image credit: Future Plc/Carolyn Barber)

FAQs

How do you make a small house less cluttered?

‘It’s not always what people want to hear, but there’s only so much that organising can do! If your goal is to make your home feel less cluttered, it really is as simple as having fewer things,' says Laura.

‘Group things by category, so you can see what types of things you own, then create storage that supports that. If you have lots of books, paperwork or knick-knacks, put up some shelves so that those items are contained and condensed in one space, rather than cluttering up surfaces’.



If you want to keep your small home well-organised in the long run, bear in mind that clearing clutter alone isn’t enough – implementing space-savvy storage ideas and organizational strategies is equally as important if you want to sustain a streamlined space.

How do you fit a lot of stuff into a small house?

The truth is, you don’t! An over-full home does not make for a functional one, regardless of how organised it is.

'Before bringing anything new into your home, it's important to understand the physical limits of your space. Small homes don’t have unlimited storage, so being aware of what fits comfortably is essential. Assess what you’ve got and be realistic. Consider implementing the ‘one in, one out’ rule – if you bring in something new, something old has to go,' says Siân.

Many small homes are filled with untapped storage potential if you're creative. But nothing will ever beat having a good clear out to make it easier to keep things tidy.