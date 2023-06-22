You can now hire Amanda Holden's professional organisers the Style Sisters to help organise your home

For the very first time, people can book the organisational and styling duo, Gemma Lilly and Charlotte Reddington – also known as the Style Sisters – for virtual appointments and even some face-to-face meetings.

With celebrity clients such as Amanda Holden , Rochelle Humes, Mark Wright and Stacey Solomon, the pair have grown their business from their Instagram account which now boasts over 280,000 followers. They’ve also become ITV This Morning’s regular go-to experts when it comes to all things organisation . So, it’s no surprise that best friends and business partners – they’re not actually sisters – are always in demand.

(Image credit: The Style Sisters)

If you’ve been thinking about giving a space or room in your home a makeover or simply making a specific area work better for you, the Style Sisters are bringing their affordable but incredibly stylish solutions to homes around the UK thanks to their partnership with local services marketplace Airtasker .

Members of the public can book the Style Sisters – for free – for a 30 minute consultation and here’s everything you need to know.

How to book the Style Sisters on Airtasker

To book the organisational duo, you’ll need to sign up to Airtasker and post a task with #StyleSisters in the description, as well as a few details. They want to see the space you need advice on – with photographs – as well as why you need the help and what you would like to achieve with it.

It could be anything from needing more space for the kids to wanting to brighten up a dark area of your home . Or maybe you’re part of the 38% of Brits who feel like they’re trapped in their homes as it’s currently too expensive to move, according to recent research by Airtasker. Whatever the reason, it’s all about making your space work better for you and your family.

‘We love being able to create the best space for people and making it the best it can be and being accessible to give our advice,’ the organisational duo revealed exclusively to Ideal Home.

(Image credit: James Rudland for Style Sisters)

Each session will be 30 minutes long and those posting a task through the platform will be sent a coupon to cover the budget of the task, making it completely free.

However, there are only a limited number of sessions available, so you’ll want to get booking sooner rather than later. You can post your task on Airtasker now but appointments will take place from July 10th onwards.

Charlotte revealed, ‘this is the first time we have been able to work with people on this scale, so we’re looking forward to helping locals and making people feel proud of their homes.’

(Image credit: The Style Sisters)

They are especially looking forward to transforming spaces and making them ‘look a lot different,’ they told us. ‘I want us to walk out and really make an impact and a difference to their lives.’

‘I think there can be so many small tweaks that you can make, whether it’s painting kitchen cupboards , changing some handles, kind of just those small little things that are going to make such a big difference.

‘To make people fall back in love with their homes again because not many people have got the money to move with the cost of living crisis. So just making them fall in love with their homes and enjoy their space again,’ they concluded.

