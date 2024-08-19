How much does a professional declutterer cost? A breakdown of rates, benefits, and how to decide if it's worth it

Although decluttering and organising is something anyone can start doing themselves at home, there are circumstances where it's not always the most feasible nor accessible option – for a handful of reasons. Whatever the concern may be, seeking the aid of a professional organiser can help provide the support you need. But, how much do these services generally cost and are they worth it?

Whether you're looking for guidance on how to declutter when you're overwhelmed or simply need a fresh pair of eyes to help you really decide the items worth keeping and the items to otherwise let go of, hiring a professional might just be the solution you've been looking for to figure out which decluttering methods and organisation systems are the best fit for your lifestyle and specific needs.

'Considering the services of a professional organiser can be beneficial for a variety of reasons,' begins Siân Pelleschi, APDO 's president and founder of Sorted! 'People from all backgrounds and cultures can benefit from professional organising services, but the cost is often a concern.'

'Knowing what to expect can alleviate anxiety and help with budgeting, especially if you find yourself needing more help than anticipated.'

How much does a professional declutterer cost?

As with any service, the prices for professional decluttering and organising will vary depending on the specific services you require (this can span everything from a comprehensive digital consultation, advice on how to improve your current organising systems, and in-person services where they will physically declutter for you), how in-depth of a session you're looking for, as well as location.

For example, in London and its surrounding areas, prices are generally higher than if you were to enquire about similar services in northern regions of the UK.

With those considerations in mind, to give you an idea of what you can expect, we've asked professional organisers – Siân Pelleschi from Sorted! and Victoria Clare Clark, founder of ByVictoriaClark – to provide insight into their rates:

Initial consultation: Typically free, lasting 20-30 minutes.

Typically free, lasting 20-30 minutes. In-depth consultation: Usually 1-2 hours, sometimes including a report. Costs range from £40-85 for one hour, or £60-150 for two hours, with reports starting at £30.

Usually 1-2 hours, sometimes including a report. Costs range from £40-85 for one hour, or £60-150 for two hours, with reports starting at £30. In-person sessions: Organisers may have a minimum hourly requirement, with rates ranging from £25-£85 per hour. Some offer half-day and full-day rates, with full-day sessions typically costing between £250 and £680. There may also be additional charges for work that takes place after 6pm, on weekends, and on bank holidays.

Organisers may have a minimum hourly requirement, with rates ranging from £25-£85 per hour. Some offer half-day and full-day rates, with full-day sessions typically costing between £250 and £680. There may also be additional charges for work that takes place after 6pm, on weekends, and on bank holidays. Virtual sessions: These will typically be between 1-3 hours with breaks in between for longer sessions. Rates can range from £40-80 per hour.

The great thing about professional organising services is that many offer free consultations beforehand, to help them get to know you better, understand your needs and goals, as well as provide you an opportunity you to determine if they'd be a good fit for you. These consultations are a good time to bring up any challenges you often face when decluttering, such as hoarding and collecting as well as your preferred organising style.

Following the initial consultation, more in-depth consultations may be offered. 'These can include starting points, tips, and advice for those who prefer to handle the organising themselves, or as preparation for an in-person decluttering and organising session,' says Siân.

'In-person sessions involve the organiser working directly with you on a specific area. This could involve "body doubling," where the organiser focuses on one task while you tackle another, or collaborating together on a particular project,' explains Siân. During this, they may take the time to introduce new organising systems and mindful ways to declutter to ensure you can keep building on any foundations they've set.

Alternatively, if the idea of bringing someone into your home doesn't sit you well with you or if your needs are more process-oriented, some professionals will also offer virtual sessions as a viable alternative. Siân notes, 'These sessions are typically shorter and focus more on coaching, as the professional isn't physically present to assist.'

If you're considering in-person support to help you stop procrastinating and finally declutter a house fast, a minimum booking of 2-3 hours is common. However, as always, this will vary depending on the organiser and your chosen service package. 'You should also consider potential mileage costs; while many organisers include a certain travel distance in their rates, additional charges may apply if you live outside their standard range,' says Siân.

In some cases, professionals may even offer cleaning services too. Victoria explains that she offers subcontracted cleaners at additional costs if a client really needs it. The most important thing is communication with your chosen service provider.

'The council can collect large waste items, etc; or, they can do runs to the recycling centre themselves, etc. I also always help by taking (with the clients' permission) all their items to donate that day. I'll make sure they go to charities that need and will have good homes for them,' assures Victoria. So, you can have the peace of mind that you're contributing positively to the sustainable decluttering ecosystem when you hire professional services.

Is a professional organiser worth it?

Now you have an idea of general costs and services offered by professional declutterers and organisers, how can you go about determining whether they're the right choice for you?

'Hiring a professional organiser is about much more than just tidying up your space—it's about transforming your life. Of course, you could try to tackle it on your own, but here's why bringing in a professional can be a real game-changer,' begins Laura Haddy, founder of Clear the Chaos Ltd.

1. They offer effective and necessary support

'If you've been wanting to change your work or home environment but haven't found the time or motivation, if you struggle with procrastination or feel overwhelmed, or if you simply want to get more organised, a professional organiser can be invaluable,' explains Siân.

Not to mention, in some cases physical disabilities and mental health concerns are what will make professional organisers all the more necessary.

'Think of them as you would any other service professional—just as you'd call a plumber for a leaky pipe or a builder for an extension, you'd call a professional organiser to help get your house in order.'

2. They offer tailored solutions you'll stick to

Oftentimes, a lot of viral decluttering methods we see online seem good in theory, but when you try to apply it to your own life, it doesn't work out. If you're someone who enjoys precision and being meticulous with organising, methods such as the tidy toss probably won't bode well with you. On the other hand, if you prefer to just chuck all your things into baskets in broad categories, you likely won't commit to sticking to super strict organising systems for the long term. This is where professionals can best assist you to introduce methods that will actually work for you.

'Professional organisers don't apply a one-size-fits-all approach. They take the time to understand your unique needs, preferences, and goals, creating bespoke strategies that work specifically for you,' says Laura.

'This personalised approach leads to a more intentional and liberating life—one where everything has a purpose, and every space supports your well-being.'

3. They help create lasting habits

As a result of being offered tailored solutions to finally help you declutter your home, professionals will have prepared a steady foundation and new routine that will encourage you to continually keep striving towards a clutter-free home.

'One of the greatest benefits of working with a professional is learning the art of simple living. It's not just about making your home look neat; it’s about cultivating habits that help you maintain order and clarity in the long term. You'll learn how to make conscious choices that align with your values, leading to a more intentional and fulfilling life,' assures Laura.

4. They offer a fresh perspective

If you struggle to declutter because you're too emotionally attached to your items and are very sentimental, hiring a professional as a pair of fresh eyes can really help you determine what you truly need.

'Sometimes, we're so close to our own clutter that we can't see the wood for the trees. A professional organiser brings a fresh, objective perspective, helping you see your space—and your life—in a new light,' explains Laura.

'They can identify opportunities and solutions you might not have considered, helping you unlock the full potential of your environment.'

5. They'll help you save time and money

While hiring a professional declutterer is definitely an investment that may take some deliberation, the results and time back you'll receive may be the very thing that makes it worth it the cost.

'Time is so precious and we all work so hard. If you can afford to welcome an organiser into your home you might find it saves you so much time having everything in its place, and you'll even find things you forgot about,' says Victoria. In a way, it's almost akin to shopping your home for free. 'You can sell unwanted items and make back some of the costs whilst clearing the space to have it all in its place.'

'Space costs more than we acknowledge, and concentrating on this and working to only keep what we need can have lasting benefits. There is more value than just the cost per hour,' assures Victoria.

Alternatives to a professional declutterer

Alternatively, if hiring a professional declutterer isn't viable at the moment, opting for a good book to follow can inspire the same motivation and offer you guidance on your next steps in your decluttering journey.

To conclude, Laura says, 'When you hire a professional, you're not just paying for a service; you're investing in your well-being, your future, and the quality of your everyday life.'

'So, if you're on the fence, consider this: a professional organiser doesn't just show you how to tidy up—they help you explore why it matters and empower you to create a life of simplicity, intention, and lasting freedom.'

If you resonate with the above points, consider this your little push to consider the route of hiring a professional declutterer to sort your space. Although organising can almost be seen like a task you can surely 'do yourself' so the idea of seeking help is often dismissed, if you truly struggle to stay on task and find yourself in the same situations again and again, professionals are there to help break the cycle and offer you the support you need.