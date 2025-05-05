IKEA’s new ‘floating’ storage trolley nails classic Scandi-style - I think this clever feature will give it cult status

The designers at IKEA are masters when it comes to creating handy storage solutions, and their latest storage trolley is no exception. This classy, understated design is perfect for elevating your living spaces.

It’s well-known that IKEA hacks can easily elevate your home, but this feeling is even better when you invest in an IKEA piece that doesn’t need changing. Released in IKEA’s most recent STOCKHOLM collection, the IKEA side table on castors (£129) can double up as handy storage or remain a stylish side table.

The versatility of this side table, combined with its good looks, has all the promise of a future IKEA cult classic. This is everything you need to know.

IKEA Stockholm 2025 Side Table on Castors - Oak Veneer £129 at IKEA

The biggest draw of this side table is its hidden castors, which give the illusion that the table is floating. Of course, it is beneficial to have furniture you can move around as you curate your living room ideas, but having obvious wheels on side tables and storage trolleys can be an eyesore.

IKEA's choice to hide the casters pays off, and it gives the side table a more luxurious look. I’m also a fan of the choice to keep the colourway simple. Covered in a buttery oak veneer, there are no bells or whistles - it's sleek, functional and looks great.

The STOCKHOLM collection was designed as a tribute to Scandi-style, so having the table crafted from natural materials in a minimalist design pays off. And like great Scandinavian design, the table is highly functional.

(Image credit: IKEA)

It has high edges on both the upper and lower levels to keep your items secure and prevent anything from sliding off. And while the castors are hidden to achieve the floating look, they are easy to find and access when you want to lock them in place.

The table is 55cm wide and 55cm high, making it tall enough that your items are in easy reach, especially if you’re lounging on your best sofa. It’s wide enough to store candles, coffee table books, beverages and remotes, as well as items often left without a home, such as phone chargers.

I have to say I’ve been impressed with IKEA storage trolleys this year. From the sleek green £10 JUTTERSBO trolley to this side table, the Swedish retailer has you covered.

But if you can’t get your hands on the hidden castor side table, I’ve pulled out a few alternatives.