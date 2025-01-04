I’m a lazy cleaner and the ‘Micro-decluttering’ method is perfect for those short on time and motivation

I’m sure I’m not alone when I say I have a short attention span and find decluttering a little overwhelming. Because of this, I’m always looking for new methods to motivate my decluttering - and the Micro-decluttering method was no exception.

As a homes journalist, I’ve come to test a few decluttering methods during my time at Ideal Home. And the one thing I always look out for is how quick the method is. I don’t want to spend hours tidying, and it’s this principle that attracted me to the Micro-decluttering method.

Decluttering in short 10-minute bursts, I found the method was not overwhelming, and with a short time frame, I didn’t get bored. I think it’s the perfect lazy-girl decluttering method, and here’s why...

How does it work?

As much as I’d love to be organised and stay on top of my clutter, inevitably it builds up pretty quickly - especially in a busy household. In the past, I’ve spent the entire Sunday getting the house in order, only to use my kitchen countertops and sideboards as a dumping ground a few days later.

What I needed was a method that would help me declutter the house fast and stay on top of tidying throughout the week, without taking over my life.

‘Micro-decluttering is where you focus on one small part of the home, and work on decluttering it for around 10 to 15 minutes. A good example of a space could be a drawer or set of drawers or one bookshelf,’ says Lee Trethewey, interiors expert at Sustainable Furniture . ‘The key is to only spend 10 to 15 minutes on it, so you don't have to take an excess amount of time out of your day to do it.’

‘It works because, in the grand scheme of things, 10 to 15 minutes out of your day isn't a lot of time at all. It's something that can be done while you're waiting for a meal to cook, or while you're waiting to pick the kids up from school. It helps you feel productive and takes away a lot of the stress of decluttering by ensuring you're only decluttering one small area instead of an entire space.'

What happened when I tried it?

Trying out the method for myself, I decided to focus on a storage unit that I share with my partner. Setting a timer for 10 minutes on my phone, I got to work focussing only on this specific area.

Being against the clock brought out my competitive nature as I treated it a little like a competition. And only decluttering one specific area, kept my focus firmly fixed on the task at home. In past decluttering attempts, I’ve bitten off more than I can chew by trying to declutter multiple spaces at the same time.

Knowing I had a time limit also allowed me to be more cutthroat in my decisions. Did I need three houseplants stood on one unit? The answer was no, so I kept one, I found a new home for the other two.

The Micro-decluttering method allowed me to power through quickly and effectively. It’s also something I can easily apply to my day-to-day life. I decluttered the unit early in the morning before I started work - time I’d usually spend scrolling on social media.

Decluttering doesn’t have to be this huge transformative thing - something I’ve assumed in the past. For me, a method that encourages you to declutter a little and often is far more effective. If you're short on time (and sometimes motivation) I highly recommend giving the Micro-decluttering method a try.