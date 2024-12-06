I constantly struggle with decision fatigue - but after trying the ‘one-touch’ decluttering method, I’ve finally been able to give my living room a new lease of life

Like many others, my living room is the heart of my home. But as I live in a relatively small house with very limited storage space and a lot of stuff, it also doubles up as a dumping ground for all manner of things. That’s why I was intrigued to see whether the 'one-touch' decluttering method would work - especially with my decision fatigue.

Working as a homes and interiors journalist has introduced me to countless decluttering methods over the years. But as someone who struggles with the decluttering process, I constantly come up with reasons why I need to keep that birthday card from three years ago and the candle that doesn’t have any wax left. So, when I learned that there was a method that helps you declutter when you’re overwhelmed , I hoped that it would help me make snap decisions to make a dent in my junk.

After trying the one-touch decluttering method, I can safely say that my living room has never been so clean and tidy. Everything now has its place, and I’ve finally been able to ditch the items that no longer serve any purpose. But don't worry; I’m not going to gatekeep it. This is everything you need to know so you can try it out for yourself.

(Image credit: Future/Maxwell Attenborough)

What is the one-touch decluttering method?

Initially coined by Ann Gomez, a productivity consultant and founder of Clear Concept , the one-touch decluttering method involves making quick and meaningful decluttering decisions that will boost productivity and achieve the desired result without stressing you out or taking too much time.

Helen Langley, Director and Professional Organiser at Pride of Place , explains, ‘The one-touch decluttering method is about making immediate, purposeful decisions with every item you encounter. Instead of repeatedly picking up the same items and moving them around, you decide their ultimate fate the moment you touch them.’

So, at that first touch, you decide whether to move it to its rightful home, donate it to the local charity shop or a family member who would make better use of it, or discard it completely. By making these instant decisions, you shouldn’t have time to question or avoid tasks.

Helen says, ‘This method works so well because it reduces “decision fatigue” and the overwhelm often associated with decluttering. By focusing on one item at a time and committing to action, you avoid procrastination and create a sense of accomplishment with every choice you make.’

(Image credit: Future/Paul Massey)

But it’s not just easily overwhelmed declutterers who can take advantage of the one-touch method, either. If you live a busy lifestyle and rarely have time to stop and think about your decluttering antics, you can streamline your process and keep your home tidy and organised without having to carve time out of your busy schedule .

According to Hester Van Hien, a Home Decluttering and Organising Consultant from Tidylicious , you can also apply the one-touch method to your home cleaning . She says, ‘If you’ve used the tap, why not quickly dry the tap and the area around the sink so that it always looks clean? After a meal, put all dishes in the dishwasher instead of piling them up on the worktops, and give the worktops a quick wipe.’

After all, with just one touch, you can make your home look cleaner and less cluttered than it was before. You might need to call in a few reinforcements to get the job done properly, though.

Interiors expert Kayleigh Stafford at Snappy Sofas , says, ‘The one-touch method does require discipline, and you’ll likely need some storage solutions as without it the method can feel overwhelming.’ So, make sure you stock up on storage solutions that work for your home.

How I tried the one-touch decluttering method

As I spend most of my time in my living room and find the clutter sometimes quite stressful, I knew after reading about the one-touch decluttering method that I wanted to test it out in this space. So, I first set my sights on my TV unit.

Because of chunky plantation shutters, I don’t have usable window sills, so my TV unit has become a display area for all of my trinkets (like candles, lamps, ornaments, etc.), unopened letters, and spare pairs of glasses. As a result, it looks pretty messy - even with the TV mounted on the wall above it.

Because of this, I picked up each item one by one and instantly moved it to its rightful place, popped it in a pile ready to be shredded or recycled, or put it in a box to donate to those I knew would use it (or return to those who loaned it to us in the first place). I didn’t allow myself any time to ponder or stress, and I ensured that every touch was the first and final one.

(Image credit: Future/Paul Raeside)

Of course, there were occasions when I still debated whether it needed to be thrown or whether I could keep it on the TV unit for another year, but I stayed strong the majority of the time. And by the time I’d moved on to the next item, I’d forgotten about the last item and felt instantly like I was more in control.

The whole experience was so empowering that I moved around the whole room and decluttered my entire living room in just 10 minutes. And as I had some spare time before I started work, I figured that I might as well move from room to room repeating the same process. So, in the end, I decluttered my whole home in less than an hour.

How to make the most of the one-touch decluttering method

I can vouch for the success of the one-touch decluttering method, but there’s no doubt that there’s still room for error. That’s why I asked the experts for their top tips on how to make the most of it.

(Image credit: Future/Colin Poole)

1. Complete a big declutter first

The one-touch decluttering method is ideal for smaller sessions, but Hester warns that it’s a little more complicated if your house is overflowing with junk.

She says, ‘My advice is to first declutter and organise your home properly so that when you don’t have time or energy to apply the one-touch method, it’s still an easy enough task to straighten out your home, when you want it to be tidy and clutter-free.’

2. Set yourself up for success

Although you can follow my lead and get started without much prep, Helen suggests setting yourself up for success before you start one-touch decluttering. She says, ‘Designate spaces for donations, recycling, and rubbish before you begin. This makes it easier to follow through on your decisions.’

In fact, it might be worth merging the one-touch decluttering method with elements of the four-box decluttering method so you can ensure your items go where they need to go.

(Image credit: Future/Dominic Blackmore)

3. Work your way up

As I have a small home, the one-touch decluttering method didn’t take too much time or energy. But if you have a larger home, this rule may be a little daunting. So, you might want to split your home into sections and gradually work your way up.

Helen says, ‘Tackle one small area—like a single drawer or a section of your wardrobe—so you can build momentum without feeling overwhelmed.’

4. Ask the right questions

If you regularly feel overwhelmed when decluttering and tidying your own, it can be hard to know how to approach the one-touch decluttering method. Because of this, Helen suggests that you ask yourself the right questions to help you decide.

‘When you pick up an item, ask, Do I use this? Do I love this? Does it have a home? Would someone pay money for it? If the answer is no, it’s time to let it go,’ she says.

5. Get the family involved

As Hester explains, ‘If you live with other people – spouse, children – and they don’t apply this method, then you might end up tidying their stuff away as well, or nagging them to do it.’ And this can be incredibly frustrating. That’s why both Hester and Helen suggest getting the whole family involved.

‘Get everyone on board, especially in shared spaces like the kitchen or living room,’ Helen says. ‘When the whole household follows the one-touch rule, maintaining an organised home is easier.’

If they choose not to get involved, the one-touch method of decluttering might not be right for your home.

FAQs

Which room should I declutter first?

If you’re unsure where to declutter first, most experts would advise starting with the room that is most overwhelming or the room that sees the most traffic. This way, you can get the worst out of the way first, and the whole process should be easier and more enjoyable as you continue the decluttering process.

Alternatively, you may find it easier to declutter a storage space first. By doing this, you can free up space when you declutter the rest of your home and need to find new places to store the items you want to keep but also want to keep out of the way.

How do you declutter in a hurry?

Although you may be inclined to start decluttering as soon as possible if you’re in a hurry, the reality is that this method is extremely inefficient. If you take just five minutes at the start of your quick decluttering session to make a plan and decide which areas you’re going to tackle first and what you want to achieve from the session, it will be much more efficient.

During this hurried declutter, it’s also worth focusing on the items that are on show and visible to the naked eye. When you have more time, you can do a deeper declutter and focus on the areas that aren’t on show.

So, will you be giving the one-touch decluttering method a whirl?