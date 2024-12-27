What is the 'packing party' decluttering method? This intense approach that will banish clutter for good

It's amazing how quickly our homes can become overflowing with stuff, and even more so when it comes to times like Christmas and birthdays. But if you're feeling overwhelmed and you dream of clutter-free, minimalist space, the packing party decluttering method may be for you.

The idea for this decluttering method originates from The Minimalists , Netflix stars and New York Times bestselling authors Joshua Fields Milburn and Ryan Nicodemus and their podcast co-host TK Coleman.

Ryan was introduced to the idea of minimalism by Joshua so he could remove clutter from his life and live more simply. They came up with the idea of a packing party and put all of Ryan's belongings in boxes as if he was moving. Then, over three weeks Ryan only unpacked what he needed and was left with a huge amount of stuff stored in packing boxes, which he donated and sold.

If the idea of living more simply appeals to you, we've spoken to some decluttering experts on how to have a packing party.

What is a packing party?

The packing party decluttering method can be quite an intense process, but if you're ready to make a big change and have a thorough declutter, it's well worth doing.

'A packing party is a decluttering method inspired by minimalist principles where you pack up all of your belongings as if you were moving. Over a set period (commonly 21 or 30 days), you only unpack items as you need them,' explains Cory Powell, co-director of DBS Bathrooms .

'At the end of the period, the items still in boxes are considered unnecessary and can be donated, sold, or discarded. This method is designed to help individuals identify which possessions are genuinely important to them and encourage a more mindful relationship with their belongings.'

How does the method work?

If you're ready to take the plunge, the key thing is to set aside some time so you don't have to rush the job. Karla Pryce, APDO member and founder of Klear My Space advises to set a timeframe: 'Decide how long the experiment will last (eg. a month) and avoid leaving items packed for too long. Box up all your belongings as if you were moving, making sure you label and colour-code boxes by room for easy access.'

While it can be tempting to start going through boxes and unpacking things, resist temptation and Karla advises to 'unpack as you go. Only retrieve items when you need them. At the end of the timeframe, evaluate what’s left in boxes. These are likely non-essential and can be donated, sold, or discarded.'

What do you need to host a packing party?

To get started with the packing party decluttering method, there are a few things that can make the job easier.

'To host a packing party, you'll need a few essentials. First, gather enough cardboard boxes or storage bins to pack all of your belongings,' advises Cory. 'You’ll also need tape and markers to seal and label the boxes for easy reference. Decide on a designated period for the packing party, such as 21 days, during which you'll live with only the items you unpack as needed. If you'd like, you can invite friends or family to join in, making the process more fun and efficient.'

What are the golden rules to follow after a packing party?

We often attach a lot of feelings and sentimentality to items around our homes, so it's vital to think about whether we genuinely need them. Shannon Murphy, accredited professional organiser & minimalist and founder of Simpl Living Co simplliving.co, suggests: 'Let go of guilt. Don’t keep items out because you haven't used them or they were gifted to you. Commit to mindful consumption, look at why you are buying items, what emotions might you be trying to hide from? Ask yourself, "do I really need this?" when purchasing. Be OK with letting things go you don't need or want. '

It's also a good idea to be mindful when buying items for you and your home in the future to prevent clutter building up again.

'Adopt a one in, one out policy. For every new item brought into your space, let go of an existing one and avoid impulse purchases,' advises Cory. 'Reflect before buying new items to maintain a clutter-free lifestyle. Lastly, set a routine to reassess your possessions and eliminate unnecessary items and focus on essentials. Keep only what adds value to your daily life or brings you joy.'

Will the packing party method work for everyone?

Before embarking on the packing party decluttering method, it's worth thinking about whether it's the right decluttering process for you and your family. It can be more difficult to manage if you have children, especially with their attachment to their toys and games. There are other ways to declutter toys or softer decluttering methods like the one-bag-a-day method that might work better.

'A packing party is generally best for single people or couples,' advises cleaning expert Sarah Dempsey at MyJobQuote.co.uk . 'It’s a big ask for families and particularly children to adopt this decluttering method.'



Henrique Conceicao, area manager, Total Clean agrees: 'This method suits people looking to simplify their space or transition to a more minimalist lifestyle. However, it might not be ideal for those who feel deeply attached to their belongings or who struggle to make decisions about letting things go.'

FAQs

Do you need to be moving to try the packing party method?

The good news is you don't need to be moving home before you give the party packing method a try. You can have a packing party whenever you like, but it's best to plan it when you know you have a decent amount of time to go through all of your belongings.

'You don’t need to be moving to try this method. In fact, the concept works precisely because it mimics the clarity people often gain when packing for a move, without the upheaval of relocating,' explains Henrique.

Although, Laura Haddy, APDO Member and Founder of Clear The Chaos Ltd, says if you are moving, it's a great opportunity to try the packing party decluttering method.



'While it doesn’t require moving, it’s logistically easier if paired with a move, renovation, or extended holiday,' advises Laura . 'Otherwise, packing up your entire home can feel overwhelming and demands serious planning, time, and storage space.'

What is an unpacking party?

An unpacking party is when you begin to carefully unpack your boxes, but remember the key element is to only unpack the things you really need or want otherwise your home can become cluttered again.

'An unpacking party is the natural follow-up to a packing party. This is when you unpack only the items you find essential, deliberately placing each back in your space.' says Henrique.

Sarah advises it can be helpful to enlist the help of friends and family to make the job easier. 'An unpacking party is when you invite family and friends to your new home to help you unpack. You’re usually expected to provide some food, drinks and a good play list to keep everyone motivated. To make it more efficient you can designate different areas or rooms to specific people.'