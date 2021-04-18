Take some tips on using blue colour schemes from this pretty period farmhouse in Dorset

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

After ten moves in 20 years, these self-confessed move-a-holics knew they wanted to settle for good when they set their eyes on a perfect village period property. ‘The first time I drove past this house, I nearly crashed the car. It was just so pretty,’ says the owner.

Discover more of our real homes and be inspired for your next transformation

Looking at the perfect symmetry of its charming house, it is easy to see how this stunning property would have immediately won their hearts.

Exterior





‘It had perfect Georgian proportions, some original shutters and doors, two original fireplaces, a tiny beamed attic and a wonky creaky staircase with great character,’ say the owners. But on the downside, the house had been hugely neglected and it was far too small. Only one room deep, its outward appearance looked deceptively grand.

First on board to help with the new plan to double the size of the house, was architect Tim Reeve who soon came up with a plan to create an extra first-floor bedroom and bathroom, a new dining/sitting room and a much-desired utility room.

Dining area

From the owner’s point of view, the best design decision they made was to move the old kitchen out of what is now the sitting room and reinstate it next to the walled garden.

‘We now feel part of the outside when we eat and cook in the kitchen,’ she says. The exposed brick wall and old patio flooring maximises its rustic appeal.

Kitchen

The walls of the kitchen are covered in traditional grey-pigmented, lime plaster, which add a texture in different tones. To complement the wall colour, the units were painted in Farrow & Ball’s Lulworth Blue.

Details such as the aged brass taps and door handles help to bring out the character of this relaxed space.

Sitting room

When it came to choosing the colour of the sitting room walls not everyone was in agreement. ‘Dark blue was not my first choice,’ admits the owner. ‘But now I really appreciate what a great relaxing night-time space this is, especially when the fire is blazing and candles lit.’

If you love this look, discover our blue living room ideas – 18 decorating schemes in shades from navy to duck egg.

Bedroom

Building an extension gave the couple an extra bedroom on the first floor. Now this classic sleigh bed from Simon Horn takes centre stage, while textiles in vibrant patterns enliven the scheme.

Garden room

Next up, See the transformation of this neglected period cottage on the Norfolk coast

The architect had great artistic skills and came up with this distinctive gothic-style design for the garden office. ‘I’ll never forget how he literally drew it on the back of an envelope in seconds.’ As well as looking picture perfect, it offers a practical space for these homeowners to work.

Additional Words, Maggie Colvin