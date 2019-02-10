Take a look around this creative Scandi-inspired 1970s family home in Oxfordshire

Faced with reviving a tired Seventies house, this owner wasted no time turning it into a modern and stylish family home
Exterior
This Seventies four-bedroom link-detached house in Oxfordshire, had dingy carpets and dated wallpaper and, except for the kitchen, hadn’t been updated in nearly 40 years. The new owners have given every room a cosmetic overhaul and restored original features like the beautiful parquet flooring. The decor has a Scandi-inspired edge and colourful art that makes it personal to them.
Living room
The previous owners had lived in the house for 40 years and the interior needed a complete overhaul – it had tired carpets, an ancient air heating system and garish wallpaper, but it had fantastic scope for a project.
‘As soon as we were handed the keys, I asked friends over to help rip out the tatty carpets,’ the owner says. ‘We were lucky enough to discover original parquet flooring throughout the downstairs, which I absolutely love – even though it’s a little worn in places, I think it adds to the character.’
She chose Farrow & Ball’s Cinder Rose to create a striking focal point behind the sofa and introduce a pop of subtle pink to balance out the dark sofa. ‘Choose a cohesive set of colours to run through your home and help tie the different spaces together. Even one or two accent hues will help to create flow,’ the owner says.
The Habitat sofa is one of the owner’s favourite pieces. ‘It has lasted nearly 10 years with two boys in the house!’ she says. ‘The leather is easy to wipe down and keep clean and I love the simple shape of the frame.’
Kitchen
The previous owners had fairly recently fitted a new kitchen so the family haven’t had to change anything structurally or replace the units. They added a new double oven and fridge freezer and painted the walls when they first moved in. ‘The space works well for us and having the open-plan layout into the dining area means this room is the most used in the house,’ says the owner.
Although small, the kitchen is perfectly formed and the breakfast bar helps to create a divide within the open-plan space. A simple paint job in the kitchen – using Farrow & Ball’s Railings – has created a contrast against the white gloss units.
‘The dining area is a busy part of the house and we spend a lot of time working and socialising here,’ says the owner. The seating is an eclectic mixture of Bentwood chairs, Eames-style Eiffel chairs and a casual bench to match the IKEA Ypperlig dining table.
‘I’ve grouped together some of my favourite art prints with a monochrome theme to create a gallery wall,’ the owner says. ‘My husband and I have built up quite a collection of artwork over the years. As I had so much, I decided to create several gallery walls throughout the house as it’s a quick and easy way to personalise any space.’
Bedroom
Previously painted in several shades of blue, the owner went for a calm and neutral palette in the bedroom and exposed the original floorboards. The simple white shelves with wooden brackets from IKEA ooze Scandi charm. ‘I’m always changing around the displays and adding new accessories,’ the owner says.
Bathroom
The upstairs bathroom was stuck in a Seventies time warp, with thick brown carpet, peach wall tiles and green flocked wallpaper! The owner painted the walls and tiles white, and has made the space less of an eyesore for the time being. ‘We hope to completely redo the bathroom eventually and install a new suite to really make it our own,’ the owner says. ‘I love to use foliage as a finishing touch as I find it helps to freshen up any space and make it feel lived in.’
Working from home means the owner spends most of my day in the house, which has been a big factor in getting so much of the renovation complete in a short space of time.
‘I soon learned that redecorating cosmetically is a quick and relatively inexpensive way to inject personality into any space if you don’t have the budget or scope to tackle structural work,’ she says. ‘I’ve focused my energy into styling each room simply, using paint, furniture and accessories. Although the house is always evolving, it has come a million miles from the dated shell we first bought.’