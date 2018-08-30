Think pink is just for little girls? Think again! From soft blush pastels to upbeat corals and richer tones of raspberry, fuchsia and cerise, these versatile shades look great in the living room

The time has come to think pink – or rethink pink, anyway. Once the preserve of girls’ bedrooms and boudoir looks, pink is now the colours du jour for any room.

Use the right shade and it will make any room look fresh, modern and really very grown-up. Banish all thoughts of pink velour tracksuits – we’re not talking chav, but sophisticated and sexy.

Less is more, so think petal pinks as an accent and use no more than three tonal shades in your palette. Use white as the base. It’s the colour that sets off any pink to its best advantage and other colours are hard to mix with petal tones without looking garish. Most importantly, don’t forget to have fun with your selection. Here are our pick of the best pink living room ideas.

1. Keep it subdued

If a hot pink is too punchy for you, why not try a powder pink? Don’t think of it as pink, it’s really a neutral – a barely there flush that gives a room a layer of colour and blends in rather than contrasts. Use it to add quiet sophistication and a fresh hint of prettiness that’ll upgrade any look, from simple country to upscale glamour.

2. Cosy up

The modern country way to work this trend is to mix blossom pink with taupe, giving it a grown-up edge. Avoid high-impact pink florals and go for gauzy designs, soft graphic leaf shapes or gentle rustic block prints on curtains and wallpapers. Add character to the living room with a statement sofa that bravely mixes the colour palette. Complement with curvaceous wooden furniture styles in pastel-painted or -washed finishes and soft furnishings with classic shapes.

3. Pretty up with hot pink

Subtle white-grey walls and hits of wood and metal are fitting foils for vivid and blush pink accents. A wall of storage with cubbyhole-style shelving creates an interesting focal point in this symmetrical scheme. Pick a dark raspberry, a mid-toned bubblegum pink and a light blossom tone and use them behind alcove shelves. Leave a big gap between each shelf so you can display large frames and pretty trinkets. Finish off the look by choosing one thing that will tie everything together. In this space, the paints and accessories have been matched to the sofa.

4. Mix it up

If you don’t want to go pink-all-over. Why not trying spicing up your living room by teaming hot pink with a vibrant orange hue? Turn up the heat with this fearless duo of dazzling brights. Balance large areas of intense hot pink with accents of zesty orange, then add furniture and accessories in pure white to bring a wash of calm to a bold scheme. Layer cushions two or three deep to re-create the smart-casual feel of Miami boutique hotels, and mix in graphic prints for added impact.

5. Make it a focal point

Create a sophisticated scheme with an elegant colour combination of tea rose and soft putty. Set a romantic mood by painting walls in a warm shade of mushroom grey, then team smart upholstery in tea-rose pink with sisal flooring to build a classic look. Cheat period character by fixing ornate corbels to a basic floating shelf and add a hint of old fashioned glamour with a chest of drawers in shimmering mother-of-pearl. Contemporary side tables, copper accessories and a statement mirror will give the scheme a modern edge.

6. Balancing act

Balance powder pink walls with an equal amount of soft white and touches of warm neutrals – sand, stone, caramel. Powder pink is a cool colour, so natural wood warms it up. We suggest including plenty of texture with linens, woven accessories and ceramics for a contemporary feel that won’t date.

7. Let nature in

Give your feature wall a lick of pink paint. Turn this flexible colour waiting around by paint walls rose pink, the add furniture, flooring and soft furnishings in a mix of natural, earthy tones.

Love these pink living room ideas? Will you be decorating with pink in your home?