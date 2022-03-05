We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A DIYer has shared her dramatic pink and black kitchen makeover – and it cost less than £400. Tora started out with a generous space, but one that was lacking in any personality whatsoever.

She has breathed new life and joy into the dated kitchen in her 1930s home with some bold pink kitchen ideas, and the results are stunning.

Before

Before the pink and black kitchen makeover, the kitchen was ticking a lot of boxes. Ample storage and plenty of worktop space, a lovely big window and enough room for a dining table.

‘The kitchen was the first room we decorated when we moved in over two years ago,’ says Tora (follower her on Instagram @chez_tora). ‘We knew we would eventually get a new kitchen, so decided to give it a paint makeover.

After

‘I doubt I would ever buy a new kitchen in dusky pink, but I think knowing that we’ll only have the kitchen like this for a few years made us brave, and I love the colour combination,’ Tora says. The combo of black and pink is a fab example of two-tone kitchen cabinets, and we’re loving how the black paint around the window frames the view outside.

Feeling inspired? Read up on how to paint kitchen cabinets so you can approach the task with confidence.

A fan of geometric art deco design, Tora had been lusting after some art deco tiles for a long time. She used cut-out shapes to create a striking art deco pattern on the tiles, which we’re a little bit obsessed with.

‘I’m very inspired by a few fave Instagram accounts who use a lot of black and dusty pink – @andthentheywentwild stands out in particular!’ says Tora. The entire project cost under £400.

This takes into account paint for the kitchen cabinets, walls, tiles, uPVC door, window frames, and even the kitchen counter. Tora says the budget also includes the cost of replacing all the handles on the cabinets and the blinds.

They also bought some blackboard vinyl to cover up the dishwasher, helping it blend in with the black lower kitchen cabinets. The storage rails with hooks free up space on the worktops and in cupboards – the Ikea HULTARP rail is a great option if you like the look.

What a transformation! We’re loving the bold colour choice and the addition of a kitchen rug, which really softens the space. And how the light plays on the metallic surface of the table. Nice.