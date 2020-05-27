Pink kitchen ideas – from cabinets in soft blush and powder pinks to bold fuchsia furniture

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It’s the colour of the moment, so there’s no need to confine pink to the bedroom or bathroom. It looks just as classy in the room you use for entertaining family and friends – as our pink kitchen ideas prove.

The pink palette is surprisingly varied, ranging from baby and blush to candy, fuschia or shocking pink. And whichever shade in the palette you choose, pink is a colour that imbues warmth, fun and a cheerful feel. So introducing it to the heart of the home will have you in the pink all day.

1. Team pink with white and brass

There are few colour and material combos that look more fresh and modern than a soft blush pink teamed with white and brass. And though it might look expensive, this is in fact an IKEA kitchen.

Even better you no longer need to pimp an IKEA kitchen with pricey door handles and taps. These brass-colour numbers are from the Swedish retailer, too.

2. Mix pink and grey

These two colours were made for each other – likely because many grey shades have a pink base. So if you are combining the two, choose a warm grey, rather than a cool grey (which is likely to have a yellow base).

The patterned tiles in both shades unite the walls and cabinetry, while warm metallics are a great choice when it comes to handles and taps with this colour pairing.

3. Introduce pink tentatively

Let’s face it, however much you love pink, it’s a pretty bold choice in the kitchen. So if you’re worried about resale, introduce pink on a free-standing piece of furniture or appliance, like this fabulous retro fridge from John Lewis of Hungerford.

The added bonus is that you can take it with you if you do move.

4. Mix the colours on your cabinetry

Like the idea of pink cabinetry but nervous about going the whole hog? Why not choose base cabinets in a stylish neutral and opt for a run of wall units in a pretty pale pink, like those shown here on this Dunham kitchen in Rose Bowl and Charcoal from Magnet?

The kitchen’s Shaker style is brought bang up to date in these tones and the addition of the blond wood worktops, chevron tiles and black tap and door handles.

5. Bite the bullet with all-pink units

If you’ve set you heart on pink, then why not jump right in with the cabinetry? Numerous kitchen companies offer cabinets painted in a wide palette of pink hues.

Alternatively IKEA units can be pimped with colourful doors and drawers from Superfront. This beautiful blush cabinetry has been paired with Dark Grey metro tiles from Tile Giant.

6. Add a splash of statement pink

Kitchens are a big investment, and while pink may be your favourite colour, it is a big jump to opt for pink cabinetry. Get your much-desired pink fix with a statement splashback. It’s part of the scheme but can be changed at a later stage if you decide it has dated. Of course it can act a gateway to adding more pink, which is no bad thing in our view!

7. Add a pink island

A great way to add pink to an existing kitchen – or plan it in to a new one – is to allocate it as the colour of a contrasting island. In this example from Life Kitchens, a sweet book shelf has been woven into the blush pink design – just one example of the clever storage options on offer.

8. Let pink and green be seen

You may think emerald green and pink is an unusual combination, but it in fact looks super-smart. The green is dark and sophisticated, but the pink cheers up this basement room in every way.

9. Give a fresh look to existing units

Replacing a perfectly good kitchen for something new is not only expensive, it’s pretty wasteful, so we love that this traditional cabinetry has had a modern makeover with a lick of pink paint. And even more characterful thanks to mixing pink tones.

It’s a job you could do yourself, or some kitchen manufacturers will respray a timber kitchen for you.

10. Keep it neutral

A simple, neutral kitchen is best for longevity but that doesn’t mean it has to be boring. The addition of some colourful pink accessories and furniture, like this pretty blind, cute plant pots and bold Eames-style chairs will transform a kitchen from functional to fun in an instant.

11. Add wow with pink patterned wallpaper

Incorporate colour with a statement patterned wallpaper to add even more impact. It’s a misconception that wallpaper should be avoid in kitchens. As long as you choose a suitable design material and ensure you have a good splashback – to avoid stains etc.

A pattern, such as this one, allows you to add pink without having to adopt a block wall of colour. The pink is broken up by the white print, to make it less colour orientated and more about adding pattern.

12. Choose pretty pink tiles

Add an instant hit of accent pink with your tile choice. Whether creating a dedicated splashback to tiling the counter surrounds, a bold tile is a great way to add a dominant colour. Tiles are a commitment, but far less so than the cabinetry and can be hanged or even painted over a few years down the line if you fall out of love with pink – but who would?!

13. Paint a fuchsia feature wall

Plump for painting a pink feature wall to inject your kitchen with colour. The brighter the colour, the more it will pop naturally. A bright Fuchsia pink accentuates both dark and light colours, proving a great choice to lift the energy of any room.

14. Go for a shock of colour with furniture

These shocking pink bar stools enliven this plain white kitchen with a burst of the owner’s personality. And although the colour is a bold choice, it’s also a wise one, as they’re not a permanent fixture, so can be recovered or switched for something else if the owner tires of the colour.

15. Add a pink hue to a monochrome scheme

Getting objections to a pink kitchen from the menfolk – or anyone else – in your household? Go for a darker, more lilac hue, and keep the fixtures in black and white. It gives a stronger, more masculine look yet adds warmth and character at the same time.

16. Go for pops of pink pattern

Colour doesn’t have to be in a single block. These charming bright pink and orange patterned blinds bring a burst of colour into the room and totally transform this white kitchen into a welcoming haven.

Is you kitchen due a pink makeover?