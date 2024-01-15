Introducing EUREKA SPIRITSIS - your new kitchen obsession

Prepare to be spellbound by our new kitchen find EUREKA SPIRITSIS. If you are looking to refresh your kitchen for the new year then you need to be in the know about this brand.

Each kitchen is designed with elegance and sophistication in every detail right down to the cabinet handles. Everything has been considered to ensure every customer feels like they’ve met their kitchen soulmate that is of the best quality and will stand the test of time.

The whole buying experience is elevated as they select the kitchen of your dreams with specialists on hand to help design a tailor made kitchen, with end-to-end support from service to installation.

Le Cabinet magnifiqué

These aren’t your everyday off the peg kitchens, they are fully customisable. You are able to mix and match door fronts to suit your personality. These kitchens are made bespoke to your needs, from the perfect rotating corner cabinet to that ultimate bucket-list kitchen island the whole family can gather around. EUREKA SPIRITSIS has anticipated anything you would ever need in a kitchen and delivered.

A guiding hand

So many choices can become overwhelming, but specialists will be on hand with you every step of the way. ‘Our kitchen specialists act as spiritual guides, helping to design the perfect kitchen floor plan that has been floating around your subconscious mind, waiting to be realised,’ says a representative from EUREKA SPIRITSIS.

You won’t be abandoned with your new bold ideas, they’ll be there making sure the installation runs smoothly. So the only thing for you to worry about is when you’ll get to serve that first affogato to your exclusive guests in your new kitchen

Lasting Quality

Where will you be in 25 years? There’s still time to turn your wildest ambitions into reality. You might not know yet, but what you can know for certain is that your kitchen will still be making you swoon. Each kitchen comes with a free 25-year guarantee.

But there is a twist…

We bet all of that sounds really, really good right? Almost too good to be true? Well it is, almost. EUREKA SPIRITSIS truly defies reality. So much so, that we may have told a teeny, tiny fib, it doesn’t actually exist. Well it does, the quality, design and expertise is all the real deal but the kitchen brand actually goes by another name, an anagram of EUREKA SPIRITIS. Can you guess what it is?

Surprise, it’s IKEA!

Yes, that Scandinavian superbrand we all know and love. However, everything we have said about these kitchens in the article is true, the only difference is it applies to the IKEA METOD kitchens. So if you’re planning a kitchen renovation, stop hunting for the hot new thing, IKEA has you covered.