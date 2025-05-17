Midimalist kitchens are normalising real-life clutter in sleek spaces - 3 ways you can recreate this growing kitchen trend

While we love aspirational design on the Ideal Home desk, we're also all about keeping it real, so we're always on the hunt for kitchen trends that embody both of those values. The latest on our radar is the midimalist kitchen aesthetic, which strikes the perfect balance between chic, minimal and lived-in.

Kitchen trends, while often stunning, can sometimes be hard to implement in real homes where schedules are busy, mealtimes stressful and families gather. So when it comes to choosing new styles of cabinetry and other design features, it's important to think about how it will actually stand up to everyday living.

That's why this kitchen idea caught our eye - it's sleek and inspirational but feels realistic to try out. We asked the experts exactly what a midimalist kitchen is, and how to get the look.

What is a midimalist kitchen?

We're well acquainted with minimal, modern kitchen designs - the 'quiet luxury' trend catapulted a super pared-back aesthetic into the mainstream. And on the other end of the spectrum, eclectic kitchens a la Bridget Jones have their own charm that we know and love. But what exactly is a midimalist kitchen?

'A Midimalist kitchen blends the simplicity of minimal design with the warmth and tactility of natural materials. It’s a refined aesthetic,' explains Richard Davonport, managing director of Davonport.

'Think calm and uncluttered, yet full of quiet character. Clean lines remain central, but they’re softened by subtle textures, handcrafted elements, and details that bring the space to life. It’s minimalism, reimagined for the way we live today.'

We're all for realistic kitchen inspiration that still gives us something to aspire to. Here's how you can get the midimalist look in your home.

1. Introduce colour to a classic design

(Image credit: Olive & Barr, Skinny Shaker)

Midimalist kitchens are all about curating simple yet warm schemes that make you feel right at home. The palettes tend to be more pared-back but colour is still more than welcome - it helps to make a space feel lived in and inviting.

Whether you opt for Shaker kitchen ideas or a more minimalist slab design for cupboard doors, opt for a trending tone in a muted palette like butter yellow or pale pink. It maintains a refined look yet adds an unexpected twist of character.

2. Mix lots of natural materials

(Image credit: Knot & Grain)

The trick to making simple design schemes look intriguing and lived-in is to layer lots of natural materials and textures. A gloss white kitchen can make a space feel clinical, but you can achieve a design that's just as bright and clean-looking with neutral-toned cupboards and walls.

'Midimalist kitchens are all about balance. We are here for the clean lines and calming tones, layered with natural materials and just enough detail to give the space personality. It’s a warmer, softer take on minimalism that still feels pared-back, but never bare,' explains Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra.

'Think tactile surfaces, earthy textures, and a palette that feels relaxed and liveable,' she adds. Whether this is through textured Zellige tiles for your kitchen tile ideas or grained wooden cupboard fronts, layering lots of different textures will create a true midimalist look.

3. Curate refined clutter

(Image credit: Future)

One of the reasons why we love the midimalist trend so much is that is focuses on realistic kitchens that don't always look perfectly tidy. Let's face it, a minimalist design is simply unachievable for most of us with busy schedules or families who quickly create messes. So by opting for an aesthetic that does away with this will make your home feel much more functional.

'Midimalism is minimalism with warmth. Think clean lines and thoughtful restraint, but always with a human touch,' says Gareth Hull, design lead at Hendel & HendeI.

Open shelving is an easy way to achieve this human touch. Removing wall units will create that minimalist feel, while the decorative element of open shelving adds the desirable character. Hardware, which can be brought in through lighting and handles, is just as vital, as Gareth explains.

'In the kitchen, hardware is key to getting the balance right. When it comes to finishes, burnished brass or oil rubbed bronze add just enough depth and texture to keep things interesting, without stealing the spotlight.'

Are you tempted to try this emerging trend?