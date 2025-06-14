This IKEA bestseller is a simple way to achieve a high-end looking outdoor kitchen this summer

We've officially entered alfresco dining season, with long summer evenings ahead of us that are destined for embracing our outdoor kitchen ideas. As a result, we're always on the lookout for affordable outdoor kitchen and dining furniture to spruce up our gardens - after all, we still want budget left over for a summer holiday.

And where better to start than IKEA? The affordable Swedish furniture brand never fails us, and their bestselling GRILLSKÄR outdoor kitchen island unit is the buy you didn't know you needed.

While we sit and pine after Mediterranean-inspired built-in outdoor kitchens, sometimes space and budget don't allow - but you can achieve a space just as pretty and practical with this £140 IKEA buy. Read on to find out how.

GRILLSKÄR Kitchen island shelf unit What looks like a simple shelf unit is anything but - this outdoor kitchen unit will look the part and add functionality to any garden.

IKEA GRILLSKÄR outdoor kitchen island unit

The beauty of this simple IKEA buy is the versatility it offers. Perhaps you already have one of the best BBQs but you need an extra surface for food prep, or maybe you want to create a makeshift outdoor kitchen island for family to gather around. You can make this unit what you want it to be.

With two open shelves, this storage unit becomes as much of a style feature if you choose to showcase your favourite crockery as it is a handy spot for BBQ essentials. It also has a stainless steel surface which is ideal for food prep.

The versatility doesn't stop there - when alfresco dining season (sadly) comes to an end, you can move it into a shed or greenhouse for the perfect potting bench. This is how you can make it work in your garden.

1. Extend a BBQ set up

(Image credit: IKEA)

The IKEA GRILLSKÄR is a modular outdoor kitchen range that can be built upon with additional freestanding units, like this shelf unit. This means that you can start off small and grow your kitchen set-up over time, making it more affordable.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, one of the best ways to use this kitchen shelf unit is to attach it to the GRILLSKÄR set up with the BBQ, to provide added storage and surface space. Don't underestimate how much space you might need for an outdoor kitchen; a BBQ can work just fine on it's own, but adding more surface space will mean you don't have to go indoors to do any food prep.

2. Use for extra storage

(Image credit: IKEA)

This IKEA kitchen unit works just as well as part of a bigger set-up as it does on its own. When hosting alfresco, you don't want to constantly be nipping inside to fetch kitchenware for guests, so instead create a makeshift storage station that allows them to help themselves.

Investing in moveable storage is an absolute game-changer when it comes to hosting. It means you can create a drinks or cutlery station without taking up precious room where you might need it for food prep and cooking.

3. Set up an outdoor pizza station

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jemma Watts)

The best pizza ovens are guaranteed to take alfresco dining to the next level, especially if you want an alternative to a BBQ. If you have a tabletop pizza oven (or tabletop BBQ), however, you'll need a good stand for it.

'I just recently moved into a place with a garden so I've been using my pizza oven at least once a week. That's where this unit from IKEA would come in so handy with space for utensils and for my pizza prep box (£39.99 from Lakeland). It would definitely make prep a lot easier!' says Molly Cleary, Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor.

4. Create an outdoor kitchen island

(Image credit: Future PLC)

A kitchen island is an integral part of so many designs within our homes, so why not recreate the same layout outside too?

Outdoor kitchen island ideas help to create a functional layout in an outdoor space where zoning can be tricky. Situate in the middle of a cooking zone for extra prep space that makes BBQ-ing stressfree or add to a seating area for casual bar seating that guests can mingle around.

The IKEA unit is perfect for this as it's easily moveable, so you can move it to different areas depending on the event.

Shop alternatives

If you want to level up this IKEA buy these are a few of the adds on from IKEA and alternatives you can try.

Maclor Garden Serving & Storage Trolley £439.99 at LaRedoute If wood is more your style than metal, this Laredoute garden unit will look the part next to wooden garden seating. COSTWAY Outdoor Grill Dining Cart £84.95 at Amazon This affordable Amazon outdoor kitchen unit has built in utensil hanging and shelves for added practicality. GRILLSKÄR Kitchen island w back panel £185 at IKEA The back panel of this unit makes it perfect for hanging utensils and creating pots for growing herbs.

Will you be hitting buy?