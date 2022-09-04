Sage Peel and Dice Food Processor review

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Sage Peel and Dice Food Processor is not for the faint of heart. Price tag aside, it comes with a heap of accessories that can be used to slice, dice and even peel your veggies. In short, it would be easier for me to list what you can't do in the Peel and Dice Processor, and I decided to test its extensive list of features in this review to see if it's worthy of a spot in our guide to the best food processors.

Right off the bat, it's fair to see the Sage Peel and Dice Food Processor looks the part. It slots right in with any other Sage appliances you might have, whether that's a juicer or coffee machine, and the stainless steel colour is neutral enough to work in about any kitchen, while still looking elevated.

The machine is operated by three buttons on the front panel of the processor. There is also a digital panel that acts as a timer, which sits at the right side of the front panel. Essential? Far from it. But it's a nice touch.

Sage Peel and Dice Food Processor: specs

Model name: Sage the Kitchen Wizz Peel & Dice Food Processor SFP820BAL2GUK1

Sage the Kitchen Wizz Peel & Dice Food Processor SFP820BAL2GUK1 Capacity: 3.7L (large bowl) & 1L (small bowl)

3.7L (large bowl) & 1L (small bowl) Material: Die-cast Metal Base, BPA-Free Tritan Bowl, Stainless Steel Blades

Die-cast Metal Base, BPA-Free Tritan Bowl, Stainless Steel Blades Wattage: 2000W

2000W Guarantee: 30 Year Limited Motor, 3 Year Repair, Replace or Refund Guarantee

30 Year Limited Motor, 3 Year Repair, Replace or Refund Guarantee Dimensions: 28.2 x 22.6 x 45.6 cm

Reviewed by Reviewed by Millie Fender Small Appliances and Cookware Editor Millie Fender is our in-house expert on all things cooking. From BBQs to air fryers, she spends most of her time testing kitchen gadgets in her South London flat, as well as in Future's own test kitchen, which is considerably more photogenic. Millie tested the Sage Peel and Dice Food Processor as part of our group testing process, meaning she compared it directly to other leading food processors by recreating the exact tests across every machine. In this group test Millie compared the Peel and Dice to the Magimix 4200XL food processor and the KitchenAid food processor.

Unboxing the Sage Peel and Dice Food Processor

As I said, the Sage Peel and Dice Food Processor comes with a ton of accessories, but they are all housed in a multi-layer container that can sit pretty next to your food processor, or slot into a cupboard if you don't have the counter space.

The processor itself is hefty, which to me is a sign of a sturdy and high quality machine. It does have an impact on portability though, so while the weight will mean it won't move around on your kitchen counter, it also makes it harder to move on and off of it.

Everything included with the Sage Peel and Dice Food Processor comes in a double-tiered case, and I enjoyed that every insert has a labelled slot in the container to prevent you from having to do too much guesswork when putting things away. Included with the food processor you'll get:

12mm Dicing Kit

Peeling Disc

Micro-Serrated S-Blade

Reversible Shredding Disc

Variable Slicing Disc

Julienne Disc

French Fry Cutting Disc

Whisking Disc

Mini Blade

Dough Blade

Cleaning Brush

Plastic Spatula

Chopping, slicing and grating

When testing food processors I compared each model's basic functions. At a minimum, a food processor will typically come with a disc for grating, a disc for slicing, and blades for chopping.

With the Sage Peel and Dice Food Processor you get double-stacked blades, which means you can fill the bowl to a higher level without having to worry about uneven chopping. It's a feature I've also seen in food processors from Ninja and Magic Bullet, too.

Because of these blades I was happy with my finished chopped red onion, which was fairly consistent across the bowl, with only a couple of larger pieces getting stuck towards the upper side of the chopping bowl.

The Sage Peel and Dice Food Processor has a multi-level pusher, which means you can add large ingredients such as whole potatoes and also feed in smaller carrots or cucumber without them falling sideways as they're fed into the slicing or chopping blades.

I had a few issues with some food processors when chopping cucumber, but the Peel and Dice turned out evenly sliced cucumber from a consistently upright level.

I also enjoyed that the slicing disc has a variety of thickness settings, which can be increased and decreased by twisting the dial at the centre of the disc.

There are a few different discs for a variety of different grating sizes. Some food processors will only include one, but seeing as there is a julienne disc and a reversible grating option, I decided to test all three on carrots and a potato.

The task was done in a couple of seconds, so the timer didn't feel necessary for this task. To start I simply pressed the Start button, but you can also hold the Pulse button which is particularly helpful when chopping.

What particularly impressed me was that the Sage Peel and Dice Food Processor doesn't produce much waste. Sometimes you'll end up with a good wedge of carrot stuck above the grating disc, but I only had a very small piece of carrot left over when I grated it.

Making chips

The Sage Peel and Dice Food Processor also comes with a french fry attachment, which really appealed to me as someone who makes a lot of homemade chips while testing the best air fryers.

This attachment worked pretty well, but my potato came out in curved slices that didn't straighten out after they'd been chipped. They were still consistent, but unless you're after a slightly-curly fry, it's not going to give you that classic french fry look.

Does the Sage Peel and Dice Food Processor really peel?

Does the Sage Peel and Dice Food Processor really peel? Yeah, it kind of does. It has a disc with different ridged levels which work to dislodge the skin from veggies (I used it with potatoes) and drop these to the bottom of the bowl.

It didn't work for 100% of my potato, and the finished product was a little bashed up, so while this attachment does work I'd probably just break out the peeler in future.

Other veggies I think this would work on would typically be classed as root veg. Anything softer will be bashed up too much. I did use this attachment to remove the skins from my chickpeas and while it worked, a lot of the chickpeas were so broken down that there were tricky to retrieve to use in my hummus.

Dicing potatoes

The Sage Peel and Dice Food Processor comes with a dicing attachment which, while fiddly, can turn out some pleasingly consistent cubes of potato. Assembling this was a challenge, but after some confusion, I found that the grid insert needs to go on the bottom, and on top of it you need to slot a slicing attachment.

My potato turned out really nice and evenly cubed, and with some seasoning and paprika I was able to make some great breakfast potatoes with a lot less prep than I'm used to.

My main issue? There was a lot of potato that got stuck in the grid, and I really struggled to remove it. Sage does include a pusher with a grid pattern that's designed to push ingredients through the grid, but I struggled to get the remaining potato through the grid even with a lot of force.

If you're thinking you can push with your fingers, don't! Take it from me, this thing will cut your fingers. Suffice to say, I got some use out of our office first aid kit on this testing day.

Making hummus

I made the same size batch of hummus in all of the food processors I tested, and there was some interesting inconsistency in texture across the finished products. The Sage Peel and Dice Food Processor turned out some smooth hummus after about 2 minutes of noisy blending.

The double-stacked blades meant that I could have made even twice as much hummus and had no issues with integrating all my ingredients.

The main issue I had is that the dip concentrated around the outside of the blending bowl, and there was some tahini that hadn't been mixed in left in the centre of the bowl. But, taste-wise, there is no doubting that the Sage Peel and Dice Food Processor is incredibly capable of making smooth and delicious dips.

Making mayonnaise

I had low expectations for making a single serving of mayonnaise in such a large food processor. Some will struggle to even reach the base of the blending bowl and therefore fail to emulsify the egg and oil, leading to a split mix.

With the Sage Peel and Dice Food Processor, I did have to go in a few times with a small whisk and do some stirring to aid the emulsification process, but most of the hard work was accomplished by the food processor itself.

My finished result was pretty impressive, but it would've been easier to make a serving of mayonnaise in the mini blending bowl.

Should you buy the Sage Peel and Dice Food Processor?

This food processor is for serious foodies only. It's incredibly capable, but it takes up a lot of kitchen space and will be over-equipped for someone who just wants a chopper to take care of weekly meal prep. It's an expensive option too, selling for over £500 when it's at full price. For that investment, you'll get something that's really built to last, with that impressive warranty backing the motor for 30 years. Cleaning is easy too, with removable parts going straight into the dishwasher. And while there is a lot to store, Sage does pair this food processor with a thoughtfully laid out storage system that will make sure there are no stray blades sitting around in your kitchen cupboards.