I won't gatekeep – Magimix's new small kitchen-friendly mini chopper is my secret to delicious lazy dinners
My homemade pesto pasta has never been better
There's something about mini-sized versions of normal household objects that is simply too cute to handle. So when I saw Magimix's Le Micro Mini Chopper, it's safe to say I was smitten. Plus, it's perfect for my small kitchen.
I've always been reluctant to add extra appliances to my kitchen beyond the essential kettle, toaster and coffee machine. It took almost two years of convincing for me to finally invest in an air fryer, so one of the best mini choppers or best food processors was very low down on my list. This is partly down to a huge lack of cupboard and worktop space - a full-size food processor can be pretty large and comes with extra attachments.
However, Magimix's Le Micro Mini Chopper has completely changed my mind. Its bijou size makes it easy to stash away in a cupboard and even more useful for whipping up a portion of hummus or pesto for a speedy weeknight dinner.
Even though it doesn't have the capability of a food processor, it's filled the void for now. Here's why you should give it a try.
Le Micro is ideal for fast meal prep, allowing you to whip up homemade sauces and chop ingredients in seconds. It also minimises washing up which is a big win in our books.
Magimix Le Micro Mini Chopper
If you're anything like me, food processors can be quite an overwhelming kitchen appliance. With a plethora of attachments, I've never truly understood what I could do with a food processor in my day-to-day cooking that I wasn't currently achieving. This, coupled with the size of the appliance meant that it wasn't top of my wishlist. This was until the team at Magimix showed me the ropes.
Experts from Magimix's team showed how you can use their full size food processor to make mayonnaise, almond butter and even pistachio cream. Dreams of dinner party menus whirred in my mind but my problem of space was still a blocker.
Luckily, the Mini Chopper solves this. It doesn't have the same capabilities as their larger food processor but it chops, blends and purees food to level up your cooking with minimal effort.
It has one button that you need to keep held down for the blade to spin, making it easy to control the consistency. The singular stainless steel blade also makes using the device very simple - there's no need to faff around with multiple attachments. The whole design is very pared-back which is perfect for those of us who favour fuss-free cooking and don't love reading instruction manuals.
It does, however, have a twin opening lid so you can add liquid like olive oil to your mixture whilst still blending which is very handy for emulsifying.
The major selling food of this mini food chopper is the size. It's diddy and barely takes up any room at all on a worktop. You'd barely notice it in a cupboard, but it's so petite that I've happily left mine on show on my worktop.
Keeping it close by on your worktop means you can easily include it in your daily cooking. Even if you're just whipping up a speedy weeknight meal, sprucing it up with some homemade pesto, like I made above, quickly elevates a simple dish with next to no effort.
I've tried manual food choppers, like this Salter food chopper for under £15, and although more affordable, they're nowhere near as fast to use. If you can spend a little bit more, then the Magimix Le Micro Mini Chopper is well worth it.
If you want slightly more functions than the Le Micro then the Mini Plus might be for you. It caters up to 2 people and can even knead a small loaf.
If you want a long-lasting food processor that can do it all then this option is a strong choice. It has so many different settings for kneading dough, blending, mincing and more yet is still compact.
Have you tried any of Magimix's heritage products?
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).
