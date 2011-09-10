Stunning ways to update your kitchen with tiles

Promotional feature with Topps Tiles



Breathe new life into your kitchen with autumn's hottest tiling trends…

Want to make your kitchen a homely hub where everyone congregates to cook, eat and socialise? Even if you’re not planning a total refurb, the addition of new tiles on walls, floors – or both – will instantly refresh a space and could help add value to your home.

Need some inspiration? Take a look at the huge selection of stunning designs and high-quality materials at the UK’s largest tile specialist Topps Tiles.

Whether you’re looking for on-trend geometric tiles to create a feature floor or prefer the minimalist look of concrete-effect styles for a look that’s industrial chic, tiles are the perfect way to really up the style stakes in your kitchen.

Read on for 10 tile trends that are inspiring us right now…

1. Fish-scale tiles

There’s a new wave of tile shapes taking surfaces by storm and fan-shaped, tessellated tiles in a palette of shimmery blues will instantly make practical kitchen spaces more eye-catching. Use this scalloped shape to make a statement splashback – just keep the rest of the scheme neutral to let the pattern take centre stage. Who says practical can’t be beautiful?

Get the look

Buy now: Syren range, from £0.89 price/tile

2. Polished concrete-effect

Large-scale porcelain tiles recreate the polished concrete look beloved of style editors for all the design kudos without the hefty price tag. Using the same tile for the floor and an island unit creates a seamless, floating effect which will make your kitchen appear bigger, plus it’s a simple way to add some urban chic to a tired island. Contrasting wall tiles add extra impact.

Get the look

Buy now: Suburbia range, from £21.43 price/tile

3. Textured patchwork

Just as you’d stitch together squares of fabric for a patchwork quilt the latest Moroccan-style textured tiles work on the wall in the same way. Mix up various colours, or stick to one shade as here, for a look that’s bang on trend. Keep grouting and shelves stark white for a clean contrast with the pattern.

Get the look

Buy now: Batik range, from £43.99 price/box

4. Outside the box

Stop thinking in straight lines, a strong tile trend right now is irregularity and fluidity. Here hexagonal tiles inspired by Parisian bistros stack up to create a fun splashback. Keep the irregular feel with random colour placing.

Get the look

Buy now: Bistro range from £1.62 price/tile

5. Mix up shiny and matte

One of the hottest tiling trends right now is to combine contrasting gloss and matte tiles in the same area. These brick-effect version of a classic metro tile work especially well an industrial-look kitchen.

Get the look

Buy now: Aaronson range, from £0.72 price/tile

6. Create a wall of colour

Instead of just a skinny splashback a current trend is to cover the entire wall for a streamlined look. Keep accessories minimal and pair a bold tone like this denim-blue with muted pastels.

Get the look

Buy now: Anya range, from £1.07 price/tile

7. Fabulous flooring

Often overlooked, make your floor the star of the show. Create a talking point with on-trend geometric tiles. Add bright pops of colour with chairs and accessories and keep walls plain for a modern, graphic look.

Get the look

Buy now: Regal Cubis range, from £19.99 price/tile

8. Mix tile direction

Try multi-direction pattern and ragged edges and see how it can change the feel of a space entirely – the Topps Tiles Visualiser tool will show you how this look could work in your space. Here, glass tiles on a diagonal in two shades give a shimmery ombre effect.

Get the look

Buy now: Speculo range, from £2.60 price/tile

9. Create a focal point

Use bold pattern to create a standout feature in an otherwise plain room. These large encaustic-style floor tiles hung on the wall make a great focal point above the stove, while wood-effect floor tiles are the perfect understated contrast.

Get the look

Buy now: Thornbury range, from £12.14 price/tile

10. Pattern on a grand scale

Love bold brights? Throw out the rule book by using patterned tiles to create a space with real wow factor. Stick to one pattern overall – here this year’s on-trend mid blue geometric – as this works best when combining with fittings and accessories.

Get the look

Buy now: Optiks range, from £12.14 price/tile

When you’ve chosen your tiles online, interior design experts recommend that you head in-store to see how they look and feel before you place your order. Each Topps Tiles store has dedicated staff on hand to discuss your ideas and make them work for you, with tips on grouting and extras like trims and underfloor heating. You can even see how your plan might look with the instant Visualiser tool. Go to Topps Tiles to find your nearest store.