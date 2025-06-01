Trust me, these 3 kitchen wallpaper trends are all the inspiration you need for a timeless cooking space
We can't get enough of these heritage-inspired prints
When it comes to using wallpaper, we often see it as a design feature reserved for bedrooms and living rooms. However, wallpaper in a kitchen is a surprisingly effective way of adding character and these three latest kitchen wallpaper trends are the best ways to do so.
You do have to be careful when applying kitchen wallpaper ideas, as it's a high-traffic space where splashes and cooking fumes are commonplace. However, as long as you're careful with where you position wallpaper (steer clear of placing it immediately behind cooking zones), it will stand the test of time.
We spoke to experts in the wallpaper world who gave us the inside scoop on why these three heritage kitchen wallpaper trends are big kitchen trends right now, and how to use them to inspire traditional kitchen ideas that will look stunning for years to come.
1. Stick to small-scale designs
Morris & Co prints are having a huge moment this year and looking ahead to 2026. The classic floral motifs are instantly recognisable, offering you a slice of history in your very own home.
The small-scale repeat patterns are what we are particularly loving for a kitchen. Upon close inspection you'll be amazed by the intricacy of the pattern yet from far away, it adds the perfect amount of chintz.
'Small scale design doesn't tend to have a ‘main character’ motif, instead, the focus turns to its pattern, making it especially versatile for the home. Our Morris & Co. Borage for example, might work well for a kitchen, where its smaller scale can cast the right balance of visual stimulation according to the busyness of these spaces,' says Jodie Cooper, acting lead designer, Morris & Co.
2. Choose a bold floral print
Florals, for the kitchen? That actually is groundbreaking. Choosing a floral wallpaper might feel like quite the commitment for a room where practicality and longevity are key, particularly if you're not instantly drawn to elaborate designs, however, it will complete a classic kitchen idea.
'Wallpaper trends are embracing both subtle elegance and bold statements. Patterned designs instantly add character, delicate florals bring a vintage or cottagecore vibe, while oversized blooms offer a bold visual impact,' explains Caroline Woolmer, head of design at Lust Home.
To bring this very heritage design into the modern day, we advise to opt for bright colours rather than a muted colour palette. This will help the florals to feel much more contemporary and will pair perfectly with neutral cabinets.
3. Go for a botanical design
Kitchens lend themselves extremely well to nature-inspired designs, particularly when the room is closely situated to the garden. It helps to connect your interiors to the great outdoors and also subtly ties in herbacious themes to the decor.
One way to play on this theme without making it too on the nose is to choose a nature-inspired wallpaper. This wallpaper shown above is the perfect example; the pattern itself has a botanical motif yet the colours are playful and on-trend, pairing stylishly with the blush pink cabinetry.
By keeping other surfaces, such as the worktop, a bit more sleek by opting for a contemporary stone, the wallpaper will look timeless rather than dated.
Shop our favourite heritage wallpapers
Will you be brave enough to try one of these classic wallpaper trends in your kitchen?
