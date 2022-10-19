Ideal Home has launched a style-savvy new furniture collection with ScS

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When talking sofas, here at Ideal Home we know a thing or two about what ticks the boxes when it comes to style and comfort. So partnering with interior retailer ScS to create our own collection was a no-brainer. We've drawn on our wealth of knowledge when it comes to the best sofas, and we can't wait to introduce you to them.

The first designs in our new Ideal Home x ScS collection (opens in new tab) are on sale now, and we know you're going to love them as much as we do! These exclusive ranges are available in 98 ScS stores nationwide and online.

Our launch ranges are Maisy (opens in new tab) and Flo (opens in new tab). These are both UK-made and include two, three and four-seater sofas, a love chair with a powered footrest and USB port (bring on luxury lounging!), a chair, accent footstool and a storage footstool. All have been designed with our expert focus on not only looking great, but delivering on comfort and longevity, too.

'This partnership is particularly exciting as Ideal Home is the leading authority on home trends in the UK, and has been for over 100 years,' says James Heese, Commercial Director at SCS. 'ScS has collaborated with the Ideal Home team to create stylish and affordable ranges.'

From the initial moodboards, to product development, these ranges have been designed firmly with style-conscious homeowners in mind.

'We know what our readers are looking for, as well as what products are right for today's market,' says Ideal Home's Editor-In-Chief Heather Young. 'We've loved the chance to work with ScS to deliver pieces with a contemporary feel that look great, and are also made to last.'

Make a smart choice with Maisy

(Image credit: ScS)

Maisy comes in a choice of two fabric finishes. First up, the tactile micro chenille brings an elevated and luxurious feel for a sophisticated living space. If you're in need of something that's more suited to busy family life, the plain weave fabric is a far better option when it comes to a durable and hassle-free finish.

Whichever fabric you choose, both come complete with contemporary distressed velvet accent cushions so you can personalise your sofa to suit your needs and space.

(Image credit: ScS)

With choice of colour being a key factor to consider when choosing a sofa, Maisy comes in ten chic shades. Whether it's a timeless grey sofa living room idea you're after or soft and gentle linen (perfect for neutral colour schemes), there's bound to be something to match your scheme. For a more stand-out look, check out the rich jewel green (pictured above) – perfect for on-trend emerald green sofa living room ideas.

For the ultimate in lounging, the Maisy range boasts uber comfy seat and back cushions. The reversible seat cushions are foam core fibre wrapped which provides softness and balances out the firmness of the foam, so the sofa seats offer structure and plenty of support. We're big fans of the feather-filled scatter and bolster cushions to up the snuggle factor for your Netflix binge.

Go for glamour with Flo

(Image credit: ScS)

With its high-end looks and glamorous design, the design-forward Flo range is certainly a showstopper. The Flo features a family-friendly, curved back to create a gorgeous silhouette. The generously-sized four-seater is the perfect piece for a larger living room or an open-plan space, designed with entertaining in mind.

The Flo comes in a palette of five trend-led shades, so whether you opt for the gorgeous Blush Pink or the timeless Ash Grey, the colours feature a natural, gorgeous sheen woven through the fabric. What's more, Flo's deluxe deep seats makes it perfect for a night in on the sofa.

(Image credit: ScS)

To complement the variety of fabric options, Flo also comes with two leg options: Brushed Silver or Gold to add that extra hit of luxury to the design.

Discover the Ideal Home x ScS collection today

See and feel the quality for yourself by visiting one of the 98 ScS stores (opens in new tab) nationwide or check out the entire Ideal Home ScS collection (opens in new tab) online today.