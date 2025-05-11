I'm a Sleep Editor who *definitely* doesn't need any more bed linen, but the Habitat x Morris & Co bedding collection just made me part with my cash
I think Habitat's Morris & Co range is the best bedding collection this year, and reviewers agree
As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I spend a lot of time looking at new bedding launches, and I have to say that the Habitat x Morris & Co Bedding Collection is hands down the best I've seen this past year. So much so that despite cupboards bulging with bed linen, I couldn't resist adding the range's 'Sunflower Woodblock' print to my own bed.
A contemporary take on the iconic prints of William Morris, the entire Habitat x Morris Co. collection wowed the Ideal Home team at its launch, with our Digital Editor snapping up the sellout Morris & Co Sunflower Armchair as soon as it landed back in stores. And now that summer is here, I think the 100% cotton duvet sets are the perfect way to bring the look into the bedroom.
Now, William Morris bedding is nothing new; those classic Arts & Crafts designs have been used on plenty of duvet covers and pillowcases in their time, but I haven't ever seen the iconic patterns reimagined quite as well as Habitat has achieved.
There's nothing fuddy-duddy about these prints, instead, the muted colourways, soft cotton material, and clever use of scale create a bedding collection that looks far more expensive than its price tag. And, they work just as well in a modern home as a classic cottage.
The bedding range comes in seven designs that include a whole range of floral motifs, from the woodblock print 'Sunflower' duvet set to the colourful 'Strawberry Thief' design.
The monochrome 'Sunflower Woodblock' is one of my favourite designs, featuring a muted two-tone print that will work with almost any bedroom colour scheme.
If you prefer a little colour, the Pimpernel Bedding Set features a pretty green, pink, and blue pattern all in gently muted shades.
All of the duvet sets come with two pillowcases included, making them good value, and when I got my hands on a duvet set, I was also really impressed by the bedding quality.
This range is 100% cotton, which means great breathability, and the 180-thread-count fabric is ideal for hot summer nights when you want thinner bedding. I tested it out during the recent heatwave, and it kept me nicely cool, plus, I found the set washes really well.
Like me, reviewers on the Habitat website can't stop raving about this bedding, with every duvet set I've looked at getting 5-star reviews from enthusiastic owners.
'These Morris & Co duvet covers are absolutely stunning!' exclaims one reviewer. 'Lovely neutral pattern and colours, and super quality fabric. Been really well made too. Would not hesitate to recommend!'
'This is simply lovely material and beautiful to look at' shares another. 'Has changed my bedroom from ordinary to elegant and cozy. Would highly recommend.'
Whilst a third happy shopper sums up my thoughts perfectly, saying, 'superb quality and excellent value for money. More patterns please!'
And if, like me, your first thought when you saw the Habitat x Morris & Co bedding imagery was 'where can I get that green bed in all the pictures?!', the good news is that this super stylish bedframe is also a part of the Habitat x Morris & Co collection.
Even better, unlike a lot of the sold-out Morris & Co collection, it's currently in stock and on sale at Habitat for just £450 for a double. In fact, if you shop right now, there's also 20% off if you use code FURN20 at the checkout, reducing the price to £360.
If you've been researching where to buy a bed as well as where to buy bedding recently, you'll know that's very good value for a double bed frame.
Made of solid ashwood this painted bedframe is currently discounted to just £360 for the double if you use code FURN20 at checkout.
I, for one, am already measuring up to see if I can add the bed as well as the bedding to my bedroom!
