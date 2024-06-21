Interior experts share the golden rule for how much space you should be leaving between your sofa and the coffee table
This is the golden rule interior experts use to correctly space a coffee table from a sofa for a comfortable experience
It feels like a lot of guesswork goes into the task of laying out a living room (or any other room in the house for that matter) - figuring out the proportions of the individual pieces, as well as the distance between them. For example, how much space you should leave between a sofa and coffee table.
But it turns out that interior designers and stylists don’t leave things like these to chance. Instead, they follow a golden rule that dictates the perfect distance between your best sofa and the coffee table, taking the guesswork out of it. Of course, they do – they’re the pros after all.
This ideal measurement ensures the two are not too close, nor too far from each other. It’s set to create a comfortable experience whenever you’re relaxing on the sofa with a tea or coffee, as well as when you’re simply getting up or passing through the gap without bumping into any furniture.
The ideal distance between a sofa and a coffee table
Similar to the 18-inch rug rule which dictates how much space should be left between your rug and the wall for a balanced look, experts have a similar hack for spacing the sofa and coffee table. The sweet spot seems to be around the 40 to 50-centimetre mark which is between 16 and 18 inches.
‘The ideal length to leave between a sofa and a coffee table is between 16 to 18 inches,’ says Melissa Denham, interior stylist at Hammonds Fitted Furniture. ‘This is a comfortable distance to move around the table but also close enough to allow you to rest a drink while sitting down.’
But you can stretch it as high as 70 centimetres if you have the space, as Tara Rodrigues, interior designer of Tara Rodrigues Interiors, suggests. ‘I would usually leave a gap of 60 to 70 centimetres between a sofa and a coffee table which allows enough space for leg room when seated and to walk around the coffee table.’
If you’re working with a tighter space, this might be a challenge. But it might also mean that the size of your coffee table is not proportional to your living room and even your sofa. So getting the size and shape right is crucial. These are some of our current favourites.
Our top picks
This coffee table is Habitat's number one best seller. And we're not surprised! The minimalist design with mid-century modern vibes goes with almost any home decor style.
A round coffee table is especially great for pairing with a corner sofa. And this DUSK design with a fluted stand that is very much still on trend is on the top of our wish list.
Organic and irregular shapes are one of the biggest home decor trends right now. And that's why we love this kidney-shaped design by Dunelm. It's that and the thick mango wood material.
How to space living room furniture
If you’re thinking how to best arrange furniture, especially in a small living room, then there are some more general guidelines our experts have to offer for you to consider as well.
‘The best living room layouts create space conducive to conversation and socialising – to facilitate this, you want to keep your sofas, armchairs and coffee table fairly close together,’ says Victoria Foster, interior stylist at ScS.
She continues, ‘As a general rule, leaving enough space for a walking path in between furniture is important – you want to feel as though you can easily access any part of the space.’
And if you’re after a more general rule for spacing out living room furniture then Melissa has a number in mind for that too, including tips for small living room ideas, ‘Generally, you should leave at least 36 inches of spacing between larger furniture pieces. If you are working with a smaller living room which makes spacing hard, there are clever storage ideas you can use to maximise the available space. Fitted living room furniture for example can be designed bespoke to your measurements and preferences, helping you keep the room clutter-free and bigger furniture further apart.’
Tara adds a final tip when considering spacing of furniture, ‘The key to positioning large pieces is not only about the space between them but the height of each, so ensuring the height of tall items, mid height and shorter items are well spaced to create balance.’
It’s really all about balance at the end of the day – in life and in your home.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home decor and interiors, as well as trend-led pieces, shopping round-ups and more. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others. She feels that fashion and interiors are intrinsically connected – if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
