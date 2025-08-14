‘This is just the best’ – Richard E. Grant redecorated his snug with this statement shade and fans are obsessed

I’m a big fan of Richard E. Grant’s home, known for its eclectic decor. It’s full of personality and charm – exactly what a home should be, whether you’re a minimalist or a maximalist, much like the actor himself. And over the weekend, Richard E. Grant’s new pink snug sent Instagram into a frenzy.

That’s right, Richard redecorated his home’s snug, using his daughter Olivia’s bright and bold pink paint idea, opting for Little Greene’s Leather shade, which the brand describes as ‘the brightest of pink paints’. He shared the process via a reel on his Instagram – and needless to say, fans and followers were obsessed.

A post shared by Richard E. Grant (@richard.e.grant) A photo posted by on

One wrote, ‘Colour drenching with Richard E Grant to Chappell Roan wasn’t on my 2025 bingo card but this is just the best.’

And yes, not only that Richard opted for such a bold, vibrant paint shade, he also used the colour drenching technique and covered all the surfaces in his snug in this pink colour – from the walls to the doors, the skirting boards to the ceiling and even the radiator. But is this a good cosy snug room idea?

Little Greene Leather Intelligent Matt Emulsion Paint From £36 at Little Greene Inspired by the vibrant 1970s era, this bright pink shade is a real showstopper.

What the experts say

While fans commended Richard for his bold use of colour and also the fact he painted the room by himself - pointing out that being a celebrity, he could have had it done for him by a paid professional - I was curious to know what the interior experts thought of this bright snug makeover. But they, too, were fully on board.

‘Colour drenching a snug in a vivid pink, like Richard E. Grant’s, is a fearless choice that instantly makes the space feel cocooning and joyful,’ says Sienna Brooks, Flitch interior stylist. ‘In the UK’s often grey, low-light months, a saturated pink can inject a dose of warmth and energy, turning a small room into a real statement. It is a look I would recommend if you are after personality and drama.’

(Image credit: Little Greene)

She adds that snugs present the perfect opportunity for a bold and even dark statement, as we’ve already learned from Angela Scanlon’s cosy snug makeover.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Snugs are made for bold, mood-led decorating. Because they are typically smaller and used for winding down in the evenings, you can afford to go deep and rich with colour without it overwhelming daily life. It is the perfect place to create a jewel-box effect that feels cosy and indulgent,’ Sienna explains.

How to incorporate the hot pink shade

If a colour like Little Greene’s Leather appeals to you but colour drenching a whole room with it is a little too much for you, there are other ways in which you can still incorporate it in your home.

‘Introduce it in concentrated bursts such as a velvet armchair, a painted fireplace surround, or a statement rug. You will still get the uplifting hit of colour without committing the whole space. This way, you can enjoy the vibrancy without the upkeep or risk of fatigue,’ Sienna says.

Dunelm x Sophie Robinson Zig Zag Wool Rug From £109 at Dunelm If you're after a colourful, bold statement, who better to turn to than the queen of colour herself, designer Sophie Robinson? Her collection created for Dunelm is full of vibrant pieces, much like this raspberry pink rug with orange zig zags. Next Pink Small Ribbed Glass Vase £12 at Next You can even incorporate touches of hot pink with smaller home accessories like a vase. This ribbed glass number from Next fits the bill perfectly. Dunelm Frilled Gauze Square Cushion in Fuchsia £12 at Dunelm Richard decorated his already hot pink snug with a dark pink velvet sofa. So you can again be inspired by his approach and adorn your own sofa with some electric pink-ness in the form of scatter cushions like this frilled-edge style from Dunelm.

As for the best colour combinations to use it in, Sienna says that ‘bright pink loves company. It sings against deep forest green for a playful yet grounded look, or with inky navy for sophistication.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Wreford)

Even though hot pink might be a little too much for me personally, I can still appreciate how amazing Richard E. Grant’s snug looks and I appreciate that he doesn’t hold back in his home decorating decisions. I guess we could all take a page out of his book.