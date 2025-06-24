The rug shape and sofa style pairings interior experts use to instantly elevate a living room – it's a foolproof trick for a stylish room

Your choice of a rug should never be an afterthought, especially when it comes to the living room. A living room rug is what anchors the space, and it should co-exist harmoniously with your sofa. But what rug shape you should get is largely based on your sofa style.

While some interior designers recommend starting from the ground up and getting your rug before investing in your best sofa most people do it the other way round, getting their sofa before adding the rug. Also, a sofa is (hopefully) going to last you for many years to come – and while this can go for the rug too, it is an easier piece to swap out if your style changes, you move or you’re simply after an update to your living space.

Apart from the importance of going for the right rug size - sticking to the 18 inch rug rule is your best bet - the key thing to keep in mind is that different sofa styles and configurations go with different rug shapes.

‘The style and shape of your sofa should influence your rug choice,’ says Shelley Cochrane, accessories buyer at Furniture Village. ‘Always think about harmony, your rug should enhance the character of the sofa and the overall style of the room, not detract from it.’

Generally, a rectangular rug is the most universal of living room rug ideas that pairs well with the majority of sofa styles, shapes and sizes. But if you’d like to opt for something else that’s perhaps a little more interesting, these are the best rug shapes for each of the most common sofa styles.

Best rug shape for a corner sofa

If you’re lucky enough to have a lovely, spacious corner sofa then pairing it with an equally sizeable, rectangular rug will create the most balanced and elevated look.

‘A large rectangular rug is the perfect match for a corner sofa,’ says Nick Acaster, managing director at Rugs Direct. ‘It helps define the space – whether you're creating a cosy living room or dividing an open-plan area. Think of it as the foundation of your layout. From there, you can build around it with stylish pieces like a round coffee table, textured cushions, or a standing lamp, adding both depth and flow to the room.’

Best rug shape for a curved sofa

The curved sofa trend has been getting increasingly more popular over the past couple of years, really peaking in 2025 in particular. So if you are one of the people that has given into the fluid, organic curves then it’s best to mimic that in your choice of a rug to pair with the curvy sofa.

‘With a curved sofa, you want a rug that complements that fluidity – so oval or round rugs tend to work best,’ says Steve Smith, flooring and rug expert at Arighi Bianchi. ‘A rigid rectangular rug often feels at odds with the softness of the curve and leaves awkward corners.’

He adds, ‘If the sofa is the focal point, a round rug placed beneath it (or partially under it) can create an elegant, sculptural feel. The key is for the rug to echo the flow, not fight it. That said, layout and room shape also come into play because it’s always about the full picture.’

Best rug shape for a chaise sofa

Similarly to corner sofas, a chaise sofa will also work really well with a rectangular rug. But if you’d like to go for something a little more unexpected, an oval rug can also work well here.

‘Rectangular rugs lend themselves well to chaise sofas, which are long and linear, or look to oval rugs that complement the longer length of a chaise sofa but provide a more fluid silhouette than a rectangular rug,’ says Jodie Hatton, design manager at Brintons.

Lena Gierasinksa, head of product and displays at Barker and Stonehouse, adds, ‘A generous rectangular rug usually works best, but size and placement are everything. The rug should sit beneath both the chaise and the main seating area. This makes the whole setup feel intentional.’

Best rug shape for a 2 or 3 seater sofa

This is where you can really have fun. Given the simple and straightforward design of two- and three-seater sofas that usually doesn’t take up much space, you can experiment a little with the shape and design of your rug choice. But if ever in doubt, opt for a classic rectangular shape – it never disappoints.

‘With compact two- or three-seater sofas, you have more freedom when it comes to rug choices. Since these sofas aren’t always the focal point, you can play around a bit more. A classic rectangular rug is a timeless option that always looks great, however, you could consider something a little different to add some interest, like an oval rug or one with scalloped edges,’ Nick at Rugs Direct suggests.

Lena at Barker and Stonehouse continues, ‘Rectangular wins in most cases, but this is where you can have fun. For smaller seating arrangements, a round rug can look fresh and contemporary, especially if you want to soften the edges and break up the symmetry. Think about what mood you’re creating. A rectangular rug frames the sofa neatly whereas a round rug feels a bit more playful and relaxed.’

Hopefully, this expert-approved guide to choosing the right rug shape based on your style makes things a little easier and more straightforward when shopping for your next rug. Are you going to stick to the classic rectangular ones or branch out and opt for something more unexpected?