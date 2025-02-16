How to use curtains to make a small living room look bigger – interior experts share 4 tricks they use to create the illusion of space

If your living room is on the smaller side then every decorating decision and each new piece of furniture or fitting you add to the room matters. One wrong move can make the space look even smaller than it is when what you want is the exact opposite. This rule applies to even something as seemingly simple as your window curtains – but knowing how to use curtains to make a small living room look bigger is a game changer.

There are many different small living room ideas that you can utilise to visually expand your living space and taking care with your living room curtain ideas is a big part of that. The right choice of window curtains can make or break the room.

‘The right choice of curtain can significantly impact the perception of space and light, creating a more inviting and airy atmosphere,’ says Yvonne Keal, product expert at Hillarys. ‘By carefully considering these elements, you can transform a small living room into a bright, welcoming space that feels much larger than its actual dimensions.’

1. Go for floor-length curtains

Opting for long, floor-length curtains is not only how you make living room curtains look expensive, it’s also one of the best ways to make the space appear taller and bigger.

‘Opting for longer curtains might seem counterintuitive, especially in smaller rooms, but floor-length curtains are perfect for adding height,’ says Anna Jones, interior expert at Furn. ‘They create the illusion of high ceilings, making a room appear taller and more spacious, while also adding an instant touch of luxury. Whereas short or middle length curtains can actually cut your room in half and make the space feel smaller.’

Ana Zuravliova, trend specialist at Blinds Direct, adds, ‘Floor-length curtains with a soft pooling effect at the bottom are both timelessly stylish and will make the room feel larger. If that finish isn’t to a particular taste, having your curtains sit just above the floor works just as well.’

2. Pick a light material

While rich, textured materials can come across as expensive, they can also appear too heavy in a small space. So when picking out curtains for your small living room, stick to light materials that allow light to come through.

‘Voiles and lighter fabrics will let natural light into a room while maintaining privacy. By better illuminating a room, it will feel more spacious while still stylish. For best results, consider a recess-fit voile curtain with a thicker, blackout curtain covering the recess. This gives you the flexibility to enjoy both soft sunlight and total darkness when required,’ Ana at Blinds Direct says.

Rea Bell, design expert at Furn, adds, ‘When you're working with a smaller room, it's a good idea to steer clear of thicker, heavy materials like velvet. While these fabrics are undeniably luxurious and can add a wonderful touch to your space, they can easily overwhelm a small area and create a heavy atmosphere. If you love the look of textured fabrics, I highly recommend opting for curtains made from materials like linen. They can truly transform your living room, making it feel bright and airy while adding that touch of textural style you want.’

3. Opt for light colours

When choosing the best curtain colours for your living room, just remember the overarching colour rule of dark shades making things appear smaller and that light shades visually expand things.

‘When working with a slightly smaller space, I’ve found that colour choice can make all the difference in how open and inviting the room feels. If you’re worried about your space feeling cramped, I’d recommend steering clear of darker shades like deep blue or charcoal. These heavy colours can overwhelm the room, making it feel smaller than it is. White is a fantastic colour for reflecting light and creating an airy atmosphere, but I know it might not be the best option for everyone -especially if you have pets or kids running around. If white seems too high-maintenance for you, consider opting for a soft neutral, such as a pale blue or dusty sage green. These light pastel shades can brighten your space while adding a touch of colour and personality to your room,’ Anna at Furn explains.

Ana at Blinds Direct adds, ‘When it comes to curtains for small living rooms, the lighter the better. There is a diverse selection of light yet warm neutral colours including beige and taupe which will make a room feel larger and cosier.’

4. Choose your patterns carefully

‘Don’t shy away from patterns in your decor! One common misconception about small spaces is that you can't incorporate patterns. You can – it’s just about finding the right pattern for your space and style,’ Rea at Furn says.

There is a handful of patterns that work particularly well in small living spaces but the best and most popular tend to be stripes.

‘Stripes are fantastic for small spaces because they create an illusion of length, helping your small living room feel more expansive. Plus, they’re everywhere in interiors right now, so you’ll be right on trend. Don't be discouraged from using patterns like florals and jungle prints if that's your style. To balance the busyness of these designs, keep the rest of your space clutter-free and opt for neutral accessories,’ Rea advises.

Our top picks of small living room curtains

Yvonne at Hillarys concludes with the main takeaways, ‘Steer clear of heavy fabrics like velvet, bold patterns, and dark colours. These can absorb light and make the room feel enclosed and smaller than it is.’ Follow these tips and your small living room will look all the better for it.